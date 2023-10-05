Antimicrobial Coatings Market To Reach $7.45 Billion By 2028 With An 11.3% Growth Rate X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Antimicrobial Coatings industry research, published by USD Analytics, includes 67+ industry data tables, pie charts, and figures. The market research evaluation is intended to analyze future trends, growth drivers, expert industry opinions, and market data that has been confirmed by the industry to forecast till 2030. The market study is divided into important regions whose marketization is accelerating. The scope of various market segments and applications that may in the future have an impact on the market is also included in this section. The specifics are based on historical turning points and present trends.

Antimicrobial coatings are those that contain a chemical ingredient that prevents germs from proliferating on the surface where they have been placed. On a variety of surfaces, it is used to stop the growth of bacteria and germs. There are many advantages to employing antimicrobial coatings, including enhanced cleanliness and health, longer lifespan, lower cost, increased infrastructure value, and others. Some of the key factors that are fueling the market's expansion include an increase in the prevalence of implant-associated infections, a rise in the world's senior population, an increase in the number of implantation surgeries, and a high incidence of implant-associated infections.

Major Market Players:

Key players profiled in the report include: Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF, DuPont, Diamond Vogel Paints, Nippon Paints, RPM international, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Sherwin – Williams Company, Sono-Tek Corporation, and Lonza.

Market Segmentation

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Product analysis



Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Surface Modification & Coatings

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Application analysis



Medical Devices

Mold Remediation Foods & Beverages

