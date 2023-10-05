Global Mooring Connector Equipment Market To Surpass US$ 749.2 Million By 203 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The United States Mooring Connector Systems Market accounts for the largest market share of 90.2% in North America and is poised to register 5.7% CAGR during the forecast years.

The global mooring connector equipment market size is valued at US$ 428.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 749.2 million by the end of 2032, expanding a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2032 for mooring connector equipment is expected to grow steadily as there has been rapid development of technology-improved drilling and production capacity in rigs and vessels, supporting production and exploration activities in deep and ultra-deep-water regions across the world.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Key Takeaways from Market Study:



Mooring shackles are likely to reach a market share of 34.5% by the end of 2032.

By application, mobile offshore drilling units (MODU) are likely to progress at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Demand for swivels is predicted to grow 1.6X by 2032.

Single point anchor reservoirs (SPAR), under application, will generate an absolute opportunity US$ 35.3 million over the decade. Based on region, demand for mooring connector equipment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% in North America.

Competitive landscape:

Market participants have started providing tailored offerings, along with top-notch mooring technology and services based on various specifications. Intense competition is witnessed among major rivals in the mooring equipment space because of the increased growth potential and market opportunity.

For instance :



On 12 May 2022, Acteon announced that it had developed a reliable solution to install large monopoles, which will deliver complete foundation installation campaigns. On 7 June 2022, DCL MOORING & RIGGING launched high-performance synthetic slings that will fulfill customers' requirements and meet their short delivery schedules for mooring operations.

Fact has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of mooring connector equipment positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled:



Acteon Group Ltd

DELMAR SYSTEMS & VRYHOF

Mooring Systems Inc

Offspring International Limited

Saxton Marine VICINAY MOORING CONNECTORS

Key Segments in Mooring Connector Equipment Industry Survey:

By Equipment Type :



Mooring Shackles



Bow Shackles



Forelock Shackles

Dee Shackles

Swivels



Ball Swivels



Chain Swivels



Anchor Handling Swivels



Float Swivels

Installation Swivels

Mooring Links



H Links





Standard H Links





Inverted H Links



Embedded H Links



M Links



Y – Links



K – Links

U – Links

Connecting Links



Kenter Type



Pear Shaped

C Type

Clamps



Wire Rope Clamps



Chain Clamp

Hang-off Clamps Mooring Sinkers

By Application :



Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODU)

Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessels (FPSO)

Floating Production Systems (FPS)

Single Point Anchor Reservoirs SPAR)

Submerged Turret Production (STP) Buoys Other

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Mooring Connector Equipment include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Mooring Connector Equipment Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Mooring Connector Equipment market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Mooring Connector Equipment market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Mooring Connector Equipment market size?

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: