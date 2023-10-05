Northstar Care Partners With Ehome Counseling Group To Break Barriers In Substance Use Disorder Treatment

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) By combining VR-enabled, physician-led medical treatment with expert video-based counseling, NorthStar Care and eHome Counseling will offer a fully remote and truly anonymous treatment option

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / NorthStar Care , a next-generation virtual substance use disorder treatment program rooted in science, technology, and compassion, and eHome Counseling Group , a leading provider of online mental health counseling services, have announced a partnership to offer a new treatment option. The initiative will combine NorthStar Care's VR-powered, physician-led telehealth approach to substance use treatment with eHome's expert video-based counseling services, resulting in a completely anonymous, remote option that removes many traditional barriers to treatment.

Founded by a board-certified addiction medicine physician and a data scientist, NorthStar Care's revolutionary program is based on cutting-edge scientific research and clinical best practices. The year-long treatment offering is six times more effective than traditional rehab, at a fraction of the cost.

In a joint statement, NorthStar Care's co-founders, Dr. Amanda Wilson , CEO, and Dr. Lisa Chiodo , Chief Science Officer, said: "We have seen remarkable results in helping our patients improve their quality of life without disrupting their careers or family, and we're proud to partner with eHome Counseling Group to bring compassionate, truly personalized care to people nationally. Our companies have a strong alignment of values, and we look forward to working together to address the acute and underlying causes of substance use disorder."

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the frequency of substance use disorder, with more than 46 million Americans struggling with alcohol and drug use. NorthStar Care's program allows anyone, anywhere to receive anonymous virtual treatment built around six core offerings: medication treatment, nutrient therapy, VP peer groups, a six-person care team, psychiatry services, and family support.

eHome Counseling Group also addresses many of the emotional effects of substance use disorders, with increased access to mental health treatment via smartphone, tablet, or computer, making every place a safe space to talk and grow. Their exceptional network of licensed counselors treats addiction and the broad spectrum of behavioral health conditions.

"This partnership will provide a holistic and integrated solution for people struggling with substance use disorder," said Brad Rex , CEO of eHome Counseling Group. "Our counselors are trained and experienced in treating substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and trauma. We are excited to work with NorthStar Care to help more people achieve lasting recovery and wellness."

The partnership between NorthStar Care and eHome Counseling Group will launch in October. To learn more, visit or call 1-855-302-9191.

About NorthStar Care

NorthStar Care is a next-generation virtual substance use disorder treatment program rooted in science, technology, and compassion. Founded by an addiction medicine physician who has founded two previous companies that have successfully treated more than 120,000 patients and an internationally-renowned data scientist, NorthStar Care provides medication and nutrient therapy, anonymous VR group support, psychiatry services and engagement with a six-member care team. The year-long program costs less than one month of rehab and removes barriers to treatment including judgment, stigma, and the need to leave family or career behind. NorthStar Care recently announced a $6M seed round co-led by Tony Robbins and Starting Line , and counts the Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy among its board members. To learn more, visit

About eHome Counseling Group

eHome Counseling Group is a nationwide virtual counseling company based in Orlando, FL. Services include individual counseling for all mental health conditions, with specialized programs for PTSD and addiction treatment. All sessions are done through face-to-face video by outstanding, licensed, Masters level counselors on computer, tablet or smartphone. Therapy is completely confidential and can take place at home, work, school or wherever the client feels most comfortable. eHome Counseling Group accepts major insurance and also has affordable self-pay programs. eHome's Client Care team personally takes care of every client and can be easily reached online, via email, or by phone. The highest quality counselors, combined with measurement-based care and the best technology, results in proven outstanding outcomes. To learn more, visit eHome's website .