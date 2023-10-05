Aker BP Third Quarter 2023 Trading Update

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORNEBU,
Norway, Oct. 5, 2023
AKRBY ) today announces its preliminary production and sales figures for the third quarter 2023.
The company's equity production for the period was 449.8
thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd). The reduction from the previous quarter was caused by maintenance activities at several fields. Net volume sold in the quarter was 450.0
mboepd.
|
Volume (mboepd)
|
Q3-23
|
Q2-23
|
Q1-23
|
Q4-22
|
Q3-22
|
Net production
|
449.8
|
480.7
|
452.7
|
432.0
|
411.7
|
Overlift/(underlift)
|
0.3
|
(3.3)
|
(3.1)
|
(3.7)
|
(5.0)
|
Net volume sold
|
450.0
|
477.4
|
449.6
|
428.3
|
406.7
|
Of which liquids
|
389.5
|
408.9
|
384.1
|
362.2
|
342.2
|
Of which natural gas
|
60.5
|
68.5
|
65.5
|
66.0
|
64.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
.
|
Realised prices
|
Q3-23
|
Q2-23
|
Q1-23
|
Q4-22
|
Q3-22
|
Liquids (USD/boe)
|
87.6
|
76.8
|
78.4
|
86.6
|
101.1
|
Natural gas (USD/boe)
|
60.5
|
63.9
|
98.7
|
150.4
|
280.9
The company will release its third quarter 2023 report on Friday 27 October 2023 at 06:00 CEST. At 08:30 CEST the same day, the management will present the results on a webcast available on
. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.
Contacts:
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087
