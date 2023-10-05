Oilfield Services Market Size To Hit $346.45 Billion By 2027 | Industry Analysis Update 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oilfield services market size is expected to reach USD 346.45 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The surging shale gas extraction from hydraulic fracturing and other stimulation procedures will bolster the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled“Oilfield Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Equipment Rental, Field Operation, and Analytical Services), By Service (Geophysical, Drilling, Completion & Workover, Production, and Processing & Separation), By Application (Onshore and Offshore {Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater}), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 267.82 billion in 2019.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: Oilfield Services Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 6.6 % 2027 Value Projection USD 346.45 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 267.82 billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 320 Segments covered By Type, Service, Application, Geography Growth Drivers Increasing Shale Gas Extraction to Drive Market Growth Increasing Production & Exploration Activities in Oil & Gas Industry to Favor Market Growth

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Demand for Shale Gas to Propel Market

The increasing demand for shale gas has led to the advancement in technologies such as directional drilling and hydraulic fracturing technology to improve the production process in reservoirs. The high requirement for oilfield services during extraction can spur opportunities for the market. The ongoing plans and strategies to enhance the production of shale gas will simultaneously enrich the business of the market during the forecast period. For instance, China has announced that it will escalate its production up to 30 bcm/per year by 2020, and 80-100 bcm/per year by 2030 through advanced technologies and drilling techniques. China accounts for a high percent of shale gas production, which originally comes from the Sichuan Basin located in the Chongqing area. Moreover, the increasing exploration activities for untapped resources will enable healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Halt on Exploration Projects and Services to Dwindle Market Growth

The substantial impact on the oil & gas industry is due to the disruption caused by coronavirus, which affected the operation and supply chain of the industry. Numerous companies have terminated exploration projects and services owing to the lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. For instance, the International Energy Agency reported that oil demand is likely to decrease by 29 million barrels per day (BPD) in April 2020 and by 23.1 million bpd in the 2nd quarter. Moreover, the production cuts, obstructed investments, and economic downfall can result in heavy loss for the global market during COVID-19. However, improving the situation and growing oil demand will simultaneously help in the recovery, in turn, aiding the market.

COVID-19 Impact:

The coronavirus disaster has financially drained various industries and sectors around the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

Report Coverage:





Well-analyzed prime information

Key insights into the market

Dominant regions in the world

Foremost market drivers and restraints

Competitive landscape COVID-19 impact

Regional Insights:



Offshore Oil Projects to Influence Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global market owing to the offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea. The ongoing oil extraction activities will enable the healthy growth of the market in North America. Moreover, the increasing partnerships and acquisitions by major players will further aid development in the region. For instance, in January 2017, Schlumberger limited announced that it has acquired the Peak Well System, which is a specialist in the design and development of advanced downhole tools for flow control, well intervention, and well integrity. Europe is expected to account for a significant share during the forecast period. The reduced cost of offshore drilling activities will favor growth in the region. For instance, in Norway, the operating cost of an oil well has been reduced by 30% from 2014 to 2017, thus the cost incurred for drilling an exploratory well offshore was half in 2017 compared to 2014.

Quick Buy – Oilfield Services Market Report:

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:



Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes

Weir Oil and Gas

Emerson

National Oilwell Varco

Weatherford

AlMansoori Specialized Engineering

Saudi Aramco

Protiviti

Abu Dhabi Oilfield Services

YAS Oilfield Services

Superior Oilfield Services LLC

National Arabian Petroleum Services Company

Larsen & Toubro

Oceaneering

China Oilfield Services Ltd.

Petroleum Dynamics Oil and Gas

Petroleum Services Co. Kuwait

SPECIAL OILFIELD SERVICES CO. L.L.C.

Vallourec

BJ Services

STARK International

Ruker Inc.

Xi'an Huayang Oil&Gas Equipment Co., Ltd.

ADES - Advanced Energy Systems

Biyaq Oilfield Services

Petrodar Operating Company Middle East Oilfield Services LLC

Competitive Landscape:

The oilfield services market features intense competition among key players such as Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, and Weatherford International. These industry giants offer a wide range of services including drilling, well completion, and reservoir management. Regional players also contribute to the competitive landscape, with local expertise and specialized offerings. Innovation, technology adoption, and cost-effective solutions are crucial factors shaping competition in this dynamic market.

Key Industry Development:

June 2020: Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor awarded two contracts worth up to USD 187,1 million to oilfield services provider Technip. Under the contract, TechnipFMC will provide pipelaying and subsea installation for three projects on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

Table of Content:







Introduction





Research Scope





Market Segmentation





Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions



Executive Summary



Market Dynamics





Market Drivers





Market Restraints



Market Opportunities



Key Insights





Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries





Latest Technological Advancement





Regulatory Landscape





Industry SWOT Analysis



Porters Five Forces Analysis



Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19





Impact of COVID-19 on the Oilfield Services Market





Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact





Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19



Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak



Global Oilfield Services Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027





Key Findings / Summary





Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type







Equipment Rental







Field Operation





Analytical Services





Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service







Geophysical









Seismic Equipment







Seismic Service







Drilling









Offshore Drilling









OCTG









Directional Drilling









Drilling Fluid









Well Casing









Well Cementing









Drill Bits









Drilling Rigs









Logging While Drilling









Measurement While Drilling









Managed Pressure Drilling









Waste Management







Others







Completion & Workover









Well Intervention









Completion Fluid









Hydraulic Fracturing









Sand Control









Mud Logging









Wireline Logging







Others







Production









Artificial Lift









Floating Production Vessel









Support Vessel









Well Testing









Subsea Equipment









Christmas Tree









Enhanced Oil Recovery









Digital Oil Field







Others







Processing & Separation









Water Treatment









Oil Treatment









Gas Treatment









Solids Management





Others





Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application







Onshore







Offshore









Shallow Water









Deepwater





Ultra-Deepwater





Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region







North America







Latin America







Europe







Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa



Competitive Analysis





Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

Company Profile







































Business Overview









Product Application, & Services









Recent Developments Financials (Based on Availability)

Continued...

Get your Customized Research Report:

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email:



Medium Voltage Recloser Market size 2023

Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market size 2023

Mobile Fuel Storage Tank Market size 2023

Monitoring Relay Market size 2023

Oxygen Generator Market size 2023

Proppant Market size 2023

Residential Battery Market size 2023

Slickline Truck Market size 2023

Smart Grid Security Market size 2023 Solar Lamps Market size 2023





Tags oilfield services market share Oilfield Services Market Size Oilfield Services Market trend Oilfield Services Market 2023 Related Links