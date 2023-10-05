Automotive Tail Light Market Is Set To Globally Reach US$ 22 Billion At A 6% CAGR By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Automotive Tail Light Market in North America dominated with an impressive share of nearly 3/5th of the market by the year 2021. Furthermore, it is anticipated to achieve a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. The utilization of adaptive headlights plays a pivotal role in improving visibility for drivers at night and in challenging visibility conditions by adjusting the headlight angle and providing the necessary light intensity.

The global Automotive Tail Light market is expected to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 12.2 Billion in 2022, reflecting an increase from the US$ 11.5 Billion recorded in 2021. Over the past year, the industry experienced a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rate of 6%. Looking ahead, from 2022 to 2032, the sales of automotive tail lights are projected to exhibit a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%, with an anticipated market value of US$ 22 Billion by the conclusion of 2032.

In an era where safety on the road is paramount, the automotive industry is witnessing a remarkable surge in the demand for advanced safety features. Among these, automotive tail lights have taken center stage as a critical component for enhancing road safety. The global automotive tail light market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by the increasing emphasis on safety and the integration of innovative technologies.

The Safety Imperative

Safety has always been a top priority for automakers and consumers alike. In recent years, there has been a heightened awareness of road safety, leading to more stringent regulations and consumer preferences for vehicles equipped with advanced safety features. Among these features, automotive tail lights play a pivotal role.

Tail lights are more than just rear-end indicators. They are a crucial component of a vehicle's lighting system, contributing significantly to visibility, especially during low-light conditions. Improved visibility is essential for preventing rear-end collisions, a common type of accident on the roads. This has led to a growing recognition of the importance of high-quality, efficient, and innovative tail lights.

LED Technology Revolutionizes Tail Lights

A major catalyst for the surge in the automotive tail light market is the adoption of LED (Light Emitting Diode) technology. LED tail lights offer numerous advantages over traditional incandescent bulbs. They are brighter, more energy-efficient, and have a longer lifespan. Most importantly, LEDs illuminate faster, reducing reaction time for following drivers.

LED tail lights have become the industry standard, and their widespread adoption is evident in modern vehicles. The sleek and stylish designs made possible by LED technology not only enhance a vehicle's aesthetic appeal but also improve safety through better visibility.

Regulatory Changes Driving Adoption

Government regulations and safety standards have played a pivotal role in driving the demand for advanced tail lights. Authorities across the globe are increasingly mandating the use of improved lighting systems to enhance road safety. Automakers are compelled to comply with these regulations, leading to a surge in the production and adoption of LED tail lights.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent providers of automotive tail lights rely heavily on strategic partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and the introduction of new software solutions to maintain their competitiveness in the global market. A primary focal point for these leading market players is the continual pursuit of innovation to ensure seamless customer-client relationships.

In August 2021, HELLA, a specialist in lighting and electronics, and the French automotive supplier Faurecia sealed an agreement to merge their operations. This strategic move involves Faurecia acquiring a 60 percent stake previously held by HELLA's pool shareholders. Furthermore, Faurecia has initiated a voluntary public tender offer to purchase the remaining HELLA shares at a price of €60 per share.

In April 2022, Bosch strengthened its presence in the automated vehicle market by acquiring the automated driving startup Five. While the financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed, this acquisition positions Bosch to advance its development of self-driving vehicles and involves the integration of the respective software engineering teams. Five will become an integral part of Bosch's cross-domain computing solutions division.

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Tail Light Industry Survey



By Source :



LED

Halogen

By Vehicle Type :



Passenger Cars



Two-Wheelers



HCVs

LCVs

By Material Type :



Plastic

Metal By Sales Channel :

By Sales Channel :



Aftermarkets

OEM

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APEJ



Japan Middle East & Africa

As the demand for safety features continues to grow, the global automotive tail light market shows no signs of slowing down. The integration of LED technology and innovative features will remain a driving force in this industry. Tail lights are no longer just a functional component but a critical element for ensuring road safety.

