Refinish Paints Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 14.5 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The United States Refinish Paints Market was valued at US$ 2.2 billion in 2022. The increasing demand for sustainable and environment-friendly paints in the automobile industry is serving as a key factor to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the industry.

The global refinish paint market is estimated at US$ 8.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a market value of US$ 14.5 billion by the end of 2033. Global market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033 paints are used at an increased rate in the automobile industry to add an extra layer of protection to vehicles. The rising rate of purchase for different luxury cars is serving as one of the pivotal factors, which is expected to augment growth opportunities in the target market.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Key Trends:

Waterborne Paints Dominance: One of the significant trends in the refinish paints market is the increasing adoption of waterborne paints. These paints have gained popularity due to their eco-friendliness and compliance with stringent environmental regulations. Waterborne paints emit fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs), making them a preferred choice in regions with strict emission standards. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to improve the performance of waterborne refinish paints, further boosting their market share.Advanced Color Matching Technologies: With the growing demand for vehicle customization and the desire for unique paint finishes, advanced color matching technologies have become crucial. Spectrophotometers and digital color matching systems have revolutionized the refinish paints industry by enabling precise color matching and formulation. This trend caters to the increasing consumer demand for personalized and distinct automotive finishes.Growing Automotive Industry: The automotive industry's growth has a direct impact on the refinish paints market. The rising number of vehicles on the road leads to an increased need for repair and maintenance, driving the demand for refinish paints. Additionally, the proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs) with different materials and finishes presents new opportunities for refinish paint manufacturers to develop specialized products.Shift Towards High-Solid Paints: High-solid paints, also known as low-VOC or low-HAPs (hazardous air pollutants) paints, are gaining prominence in the refinish paints market. These paints have a higher solid content, which reduces the emission of harmful pollutants and provides better coverage. As environmental regulations become stricter, the adoption of high-solid paints is expected to continue increasing.

Competitive landscape:

Providers of refinish paints invest a handsome amount to strengthen their systems for supply chain management and deliver quality products. Various other initiatives are taken by refinish paint manufacturers to maintain product standards.

Acquisitions and new developments are some noticeable strategies, which are incorporated by suppliers of refinish paints to get a competitive edge in the target market.

For instance :



In 2021, Sherwin Williams announced the acquisition of the industrial coating business of Sika. In 2021, Axalta Coatings launched a novel range of coatings, which are specially designed for electric vehicles. These coatings provide better advantages, including durability, safety, enhanced performance, and some others.

Key Companies Profiled:



Axalta Coating Systems

Cresta Paint Industries Ltd.

James Briggs Ltd.

KCC Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company The Lubrizol Corporation

Segmentation of Refinish Paints Industry Research:

By Resin :



Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic Others

By Technology :



Solvent-borne

Water-borne Powders

By End Use :



Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Trucks Buses

By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact report on the Demand of Refinish Paint make a difference?



The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Refinish Paint Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail:







