Lebanon's Presidential Vacuum Puts The Onus On Parliament

(MENAFN- Asia Times) For nearly a year, Lebanon's parliament has repeatedly tried, and failed, to elect a successor to former president Michel Aoun, who stepped down at the end of October 2022.

Lebanon's political vacuum isn't the

cause of the country's myriad problems , but the uncertainty has done little to ameliorate a crippling financial crisis compounded by the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2020 Beirut port explosion.



Why has parliament been so inept during Lebanon's time of need, and can it turn things around?

Immediately after parliamentary elections in May 2022, many observers hoped that the arrival of new independent members would bring positive changes to the institution. Empowered by emerging political factions galvanized by the October 17 protest movement, the new MPs capitalized on anti-establishment sentiment and sought to craft a different political discourse that appealed to many voters .

The presidential-power void has stalled these reforms.



Parliament's inability to move Lebanon forward has become almost insufferable. In June, the chamber

failed for the 12th

time

to agree on a president, as the two leading contenders, Jihad Azour, a former finance minister, and Suleiman Frangieh, the incumbent leader of the Marada Movement, split the vote. The latest stalemate resulted from a broken quorum and the lack of consensus over voting procedure.