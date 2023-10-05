Did Japan Step In To Support The Yen? Let's Hope So

(MENAFN- Asia Times) After weeks of depreciation, the yen strengthened dramatically against the US dollar overnight on Tuesday, leading many analysts to believe that Japanese policymakers had intervened to support Japan's currency.

After dipping below the psychologically critical 150-per-dollar mark, the yen sharply jumped, and the dollar stood at 149.17 yen in Asia trading on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said he would not comment on whether Tokyo had intervened in the exchange-rate market overnight to prop up the yen.

He said:“Currency rates ought to move stably driven by markets, reflecting fundamentals. Sharp moves are undesirable.”

I am one of those analysts that believe that Tokyo stepped in – and I think it's a positive move for global investors.

One of the primary reasons Japan's intervention to support the yen is beneficial for global investors is the promotion of currency stability.

