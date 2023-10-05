Exhibition Opening Night: Histories & Hauntings By Renchi Bicknell, Brian Catling, Iain Sinclair

(MENAFN- Pressat) Swedenborg House Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibition on Friday 13 October

RENCHI BICKNELL | B. CATLING | IAIN SINCLAIR

HISTORIES & HAUNTINGS

OPENING NIGHT: FRI 13 OCTOBER 2023, 6-9PM

_______

Correspondences from the Whitechapel Gallery (1974) to Swedenborg House. Through image and action.

Histories & Hauntings is the third in a trilogy of staged interventions by Brian Catling and Iain Sinclair at Swedenborg House. It is also, simultaneously, a reprisal (or continuation) of Albion Island Vortex (1974), an exhibition held half a century ago at the Whitechapel Gallery, co-organized with the artist and writer Renchi Bicknell . On the Whitechapel Gallery website, the exhibition is listed as never having ended. Drawing together a mixture of paintings, archival material, found objects, prints and photographs, Bicknell and Sinclair engage with the spaces of personal memory and the spaces of Swedenborg House in the wake of Catling's passing late last year. The exhibition is at once a testament to the past, and a new work birthed in the crucible of memory.

Admission free. To attend the opening evening, please either:

RSVP to

Or book via Eventbrite here .





EXHIBITION RUNNING FROM 13 OCTOBER-22 DECEMBER 2023



ARTISTS: RENCHI BICKNELL | B. CATLING | IAIN SINCLAIR (ALBION ISLAND VORTEX)

ALSO FEATURING: CLAUDIA BARTON, ANONYMOUS BOSCH, JACK CATLING, STEVE DILWORTH, ALLEN FISHER, ANDREW KÖTTING, VICTOR REES, MATTHEW SHAW, MICHAEL WHYTE

_______

LIMITED EDITION PUBLICATION

The chief literary offering of the show is a three-part accompanying publication, with texts (prose, poetry, and academic) by Iain Sinclair, B. Catling, Renchi Bicknell, Claudia Barton, Steve Dilworth, Gareth Evans, Allen Fisher, Victor Rees, Matthew Shaw and Carol Williams.

_______

EVENTS

Further events planned as part of the Histories & Hauntings programme include:

16 October, 6.30-9pm: A screening of The Gourmet (1984, 47 mins), with a screenplay by Kazuo Ishiguro. The evening will be introduced by Victor Rees and will include a conversation with the director Michael Whyte and Iain Sinclair.

19 October, 30-9: Histories & Hauntings: Performed. A collage of readings and screenings. Participants include Claudia Barton, Renchi Bicknell, Jack Catling, Allen Fisher, Andrew Kötting, Matthew Shaw and Iain Sinclair.

Please find further events listed in an Eventbrite collection here .

