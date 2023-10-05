Pakistani Court Orders Hearing Of Ex-Premier's Case In Open Court

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A Pakistani court on Wednesday ordered an open hearing of a case
that accuses the jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan of exposing
state secrets, a court document said, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.
The chief justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) turned down a
plea by the country's key investigation agency seeking an in-camera
trial of the ex-premier's bail application in the "cipher case,"
which is related to a diplomatic document that reportedly went
missing from his possession.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) earlier this week pleaded
that an open trial of the case could pose a“risk of deteriorating
relations with other countries.”
Justice Farooq, in a short verdict, declared that the hearing of
the case would be held in an open court, but would be in-camera
when“sensitive information” is discussed.
Khan alleges that the document contained a threat from the US to
oust him from office. Washington and Islamabad have rebuffed the
allegation.
Following the suspension of his three convictions in a graft
case by the Islamabad High Court last month, Khan has been
languishing in jail on a judicial remand in the cipher case.
The post-arrest bail pleas of Khan, and his deputy Shah Mahmood
Qureshi, a former foreign minister, were rejected by the trial
court earlier this month, prompting the two to approach the
Islamabad High Court for bail.
The FIA in its charge sheet has already declared Khan and
Qureshi "principal accused" in the cipher case.
Khan, who was ousted through a no-trust vote in April last year,
is facing a string of cases, which he dubs as "politically
motivated.”
