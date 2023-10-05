Zelensky Called On Russian Opposition To Take Steps To Make Change In Their Country

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The opposition in Russia must take appropriate steps if they want something to really change in their state.

This opinion was expressed by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in an interview with Sky TG24 , Ukrinform reports.

"It's very difficult to send any messages to the Russian Federation today. It seems to me that those who remain on the territory of Russia don't wish to hear anything. It's easier for them to live that way," he said.

The head of the Ukrainian state expressed the opinion that, otherwise, the Russians would have to go to rallies over the past 30 years.

"In Russia, the power is now in the hands of the head of state, who could be re-elected and against whom people should have fought had they supported freedom and human rights," Zelensky added.

At the same time, he noted that the opposition forces that are fighting against today's Russian tyranny of Putin, "must continue on this path."

"Ukraine must push out the enemy, Europe must support Ukraine, support Ukrainian values because these are common values and common threats. And the opposition in Russia must take appropriate steps if they want something in their state to really change," the president of Ukraine emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Volodymyr Zelensky's opinion, diplomatically, Russia has lost the war it waged against Ukraine from the very start.