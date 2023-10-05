Blasts Heard In Two Ukrainian Cities Overnight Thursday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Amid an air raid alert, explosions were heard in Myrhorod (Poltava region) and Kropyvnytskyi.

This was reported by the Suspilne public broadcaster with reference to local residents.

"The sounds of an explosion are heard in Myrhorod," the post reads.

Soon, the agency's correspondents reported the blasts in the city of Kropyvnytskyi.

Earlier, an air raid alert went off in a number of regions, including Poltava and Kirovohrad, over the drone and missile threat.

Illustrative photo