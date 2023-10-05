Blinken: U.S., Europe Preparing Legal Framework For Forwarding Seized Russian Assets To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is working with European allies and partners to create the necessary legal framework for the use of confiscated Russian assets for Ukrainian reconstruction projects.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken touched on the topic during a speech at the University of Texas, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"It's about $300 billion, and most of it actually in Europe, not in the United States.

So we're looking at what legal authorities we may have, the Europeans may have, to actually use those assets for Ukraine," explained the U.S. secretary of state.

at UN: Ukrainians are not giving up, we are not giving up eithe

He emphasized that the Russians ought to pay for what they have damaged or destroyed in Ukraine. "And one way to do that would be through the use of these assets," Blinken noted.

At the same time, he emphasized the importance of efforts to create an appropriate legal framework to this end.

"Since most of the assets are in Europe, Europeans also have to be convinced that there's a basis to do it," said the head of the US State Department.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine has achieved progress in negotiations with the United States, Canada, and the European Union regarding the confiscation of Russian assets, while a complex discussion continues regarding Russia's sovereign assets.