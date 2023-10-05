Barcelona is at the top of the group with a goal against Porto

(MENAFN- Hip Hop-24) FC Barcelona achieved an important victory at the expense of its host FC Porto in the second round match of the 2023-24 Champions League group stage.
Barcelona, after its victory today, is in first place in the eighth group standings with 6 points from two wins, while Porto's balance freezes at 3 points in second place, while Shakhtar comes in third place with 3 points, and Antwerp FC removes the group standings without a balance of points.
Porto vs Barcelona match – Group H summit clash for the 2023/2024 Champions League
The eyes of football fans around the world are turning to the Portuguese city of Porto, where the “Do Dragao” stadium will host a fiery match between the Porto team and the Barcelona team in the framework of the second round of the group stage of the 2023-2024 European Champions League. This match is the top of Group Eight and carries with it a lot of expectations and excitement.
