Newcastle defeats Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League

Newcastle United made a stunning display to win 4-1 over its guest, French champion Paris Saint-Germain, and achieved victory in its first match at home in the Champions League in 20 years on Wednesday.



Amid an exciting atmosphere in Newcastle, Paris were unable to stop Miguel Almiron from scoring the first goal in the 17th minute, before Dan Byrne added the second goal with a header six minutes before the break.



The fans showed their tremendous support for the hosts, and Sean Longstaff scored the third goal with a powerful shot that shook Gianluigi Donnarumma's net five minutes after the start of the second half, making the atmosphere more noisy in the stadium.



Luca Fernandez reduced the gap for the French team with a header, but defender Fabien Char scored the fourth goal for the hosts with a stunning shot from outside the penalty area, putting Newcastle at the top of Group F with four points, one point ahead of second-placed Saint-Germain.



In the other group match on Wednesday evening, Borussia Dortmund tied 0-0 with Milan in Germany, and this is the second goalless draw for the Italian team in the first two rounds of the group stage.



