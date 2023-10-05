Newcastle United's victory over Paris Saint-Germain today in the Champions League

(MENAFN- Hip Hop-24) Champions League.. Newcastle surprises Paris Saint-Germain.. and Barcelona defeats Porto
Champions League: Newcastle surprises Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona defeats Porto
Newcastle United players celebrate the victory
Credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (CNN) - English club Newcastle United defeated its French rival Paris Saint-Germain by 4 goals to one, in a confrontation held at the former’s stadium, on Wednesday, in the second round of the Champions League.
The MacPeace quartet came from Miguel Almiron, Dan Born, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar, while Lucas Hernandez scored the only goal for the Parisian club.
The Spanish club Barcelona defeated its Portuguese counterpart Porto with a single goal from the feet of Ferran Torres, while the Italian club Lazio beat the Scottish club Celtic by two goals to one.
The English club, Manchester City, defeated the German club, Leipzig, by 3 goals to one, and the Ukrainian club, Shakhtar Donetsk, defeated the Belgian club, Royal Antwerp, by 3 goals to 2. With the same result, the Spanish club, Atletico Madrid, defeated its guest, Feyenoord, of the Netherlands.
While the Italian club AC Milan tied with the German club Borussia Dortmund without goals, while the Serbian Red Star club tied with the Swiss club Young Boys with two goals to the same.
