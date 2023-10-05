Craftworkz, Craft Supplies Sydney, Announces The Addition Of Wood Crafting Supplies To Their Website

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 3, 2023 11:53 pm - Craftworkz an online art and craft supplies company has announced the addition of wood crafting supplies to their recently launched Website. Originally a wholesale supplier, they have decided to branch out and reach their audience directly.

Craftworkz, craft suppliers based in Sydney, have announced the addition of wood crafting supplies to their website. With the recent announcement of their new, more user-friendly website in the month of July, the online art and craft supplies company have been steadily adding craft supplies and materials to their website. Wood craft has been in high demand for a little while since the website was launched.

Most of their wood craft blanks are made from MDF craftwood. MDF (or medium density fibreboard) is an engineered wood product made by breaking down hardwood or softwood residuals into wood fibres, combining it with wax and a resin binder, and forming panels by applying high temperature and pressure. Craft enthusiasts find MDF boards to be a popular choice because of their adaptability and reasonable pricing. Craftworkz MDF wood craft cutouts are cut by them, in their Sydney warehouse. They come in many shapes and sizes. A craft lover can choose a cutout of the right size and design straight off the website, or for larger custom jobs, speak to the Craftworkz team about other options. The advantage of producing their MDF products in-house means they often produce custom shapes for clients running themed workshops, large craft events, craft classes etc.

MDF shapes, plaques and cut outs can be decorated in many ways. They can be painted with acrylics, spray paint, oil colours. They are great as a base for glitter, collage materials or mosaics. Look out for their special Christmas range of MDF wood cutouts like MDF Christmas Stockings, MDF 3D Christmas Trees and star shapes. For Easter there are MDF cutouts of Bunny shapes, MDF Large Eggs, MDF cross shapes, Bunny masks and Egg-shaped door hangers. You can also find Halloween shapes like MDF cutout Large Monster 1, MDF cutout Large Monster 2 and MDF Skull and Crossbones. These are all available for ready shipping. Aside from these themed shapes, there are placemats and coasters, door hangers, dream catchers, letter and numbers in 3 sizes and many more to explore for all the wood craft lovers.

Based in Sydney, Craftworkz has been supplying art and craft materials to all parts of the country for over 30 years. They are proud to be a wholly Australian owned and operated small business. The wood craft supplies Sydney team ensures that every order is delivered to the customer's door in a matter of days. The new website has an easy add to cart process and shipping availability. Separate provisions are made for retail supply and wholesale customers. Visit if looking online for art and craft supplies Australia.

About Craftworkz:

Craftworkz has been a part of the Australian craft industry since 1993. Leisl, Dale & The Craftworkz Crew's primary focus is to provide their customers with a great service, and great products at competitive prices. They are a 100% Australian owned and operated small business located in Sydney.