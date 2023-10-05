Dallas Golf Company Now Carries 2024 Titleist T-Series Irons

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 4, 2023 12:31 am - Golf Outfitter Carries the Latest in Titleist Irons, as well as Titleist Driver Shafts, Vokey Wedges, and More

Dallas, TX: Titleist fairly recently released its updated-for-2024 T-series irons, the 2024 T100, T150, T200, and T350 irons, and Dallas Golf Company wasn't far behind.

As in previous generations, Titleist's T-series irons deliver a player-influenced design, validated at every level, and committed to continuous tour improvement.

All T-series irons feature advanced, innovative construction from high-quality materials, are built on custom machines, and are subjected to rigorous quality testing and control standards.

These drivers are manufactured using advanced modal analysis that allows for accurate forecasts of performance, feel, and feedback, before prototyping even begins. They're even engineered to deliver premier acoustic performance.

Titleist is also committed to its customers and takes into account“Three Factors of Fitting” when determining iron performance. These are distance, dispersion, and descent angle, which influences roll-out.

These irons are engineered to deliver maximum carry distance with minimal club-to-club variation, to minimize shot dispersion, landing you in prime position, and to create a steep enough descent angle to enable the ball to stop quickly on the green.

The standard flagship of the series, the T100, delivers a solid feel and consistent performance. The T200 is similar in feel to the T100 but delivers a little more speed for players looking for a bit of a boost to distance.

Both the T200 and T350 irons boast a forged face and hollow body and are optimized for maximum balance in distance, launch, and forgiveness, for players of a wide range of needs.

Much of what makes these Titleist irons great is that they are influenced heavily by feedback from real players at every level of the game. Each year, Titleist accounts for feedback from tour pros, collegiate players, and regional professionals to refine their technique. Every year they push the envelope of technological innovation and performance.

This is the sort of commitment to advancement you can expect in these Titleist irons and is the reason why, every year, players await them with great anticipation.

Now you can get them online and refresh your golf bag and your short game all in one swoop, with a little help from Dallas Golf Company.

Operating from DallasGolf and out of their retail shop in Dallas, Texas, Dallas Golf Company sells a wide range of Titleist products, including these new T-series irons as well as Vokey Wedges, drivers, and Titleist driver shafts.

In addition to the best of Titleist, Dallas Golf Company also represents the leading brands in the game, including but not limited to Mitsubishi, Project X, Aldila, Fujikura, Callaway, Autoflex, and others.

For more information, visit their website or reach out to them. You can reach them at or at 800-955-9550.