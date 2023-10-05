Sandeep Marwah, A Cultural Maestro, Reinstated In World Book Of Records London

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London: In an extraordinary feat of cultural diplomacy and advocacy, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, an adorned recipient of over 1100 awards from around the world, has once again etched his illustrious name into the prestigious World Book of Records London. This latest recognition comes for his exceptional role as a Cultural Ambassador and Cultural Representative, as well as Chair of seventy cultural forums representing different nations, a distinction bestowed upon him by the governments of 70 countries within a short span of time.



The distinguished award was conferred by H.E. Manghubhai C. Patel, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, and Diwakar Shukul, Chairperson of WBR London, in a grand ceremony held at the eminent House of Commons, British Parliament. The event witnessed the esteemed presence of notable dignitaries such as Ram das Bandhu Athawale, Union Minister of State, Government of India; Virender Sharma, Member of Parliament, House of Commons; Lord Rami Ranger, Member, House of Lords, British Parliament; Simon N. Ovens DL, Representative Deputy Lieutenant for the London Borough of Harrow; Pam Gosal, Member, Scottish Parliament & Deputy Chairman, Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party; Councillor Sunil Chopra, Mayor of Southwark; Councillor Bhagwanji Chohan, Ex-Mayor of Brent; Guru Ji Rajrajeshwar and Santosh Shukla, CEO, World Book of Records London.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah's dedication and fervor have led to a beautiful symphony of cultural exchange between India and these 70 nations, fostering closer ties and mutual understanding. He has traversed the globe, passionately spreading awareness and understanding of India's relationships with these diverse countries.



In a heartfelt acknowledgment, Dr. Sandeep Marwah extends his deep appreciation to the Presidents, Prime Ministers, Governors, Ministers, Ambassadors, and High Commissioners of these 70 nations. Together, they have woven a tapestry of 70 unique forums, each a testament to the power of culture, unity, and diplomacy.



This bouquet of countries includes Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Bahamas, Belarus, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Chile, China, Comoros, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Cuba, Egypt, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Guatemala, Guyana, Hungary, Iceland, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Israel, Lebanon, Lesotho, Maldives, Malaysia, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Palau, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Serbia, Slovak, Slovenia, South Africa, Sudan, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Trinidad & Tobago, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Uruguay, Venezuela, Vietnam, Wales, South Korea, DPR Korea, and Mauritius. This global mosaic that Dr. Sandeep Marwah has embraced and championed signifies his pivotal role as a true Global Cultural Ambassador.



