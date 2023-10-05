Pickup Truck Market Size Worth USD 299.98 Billion, Globally, By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.3%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pickup truck market size was valued at USD 199.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 208.67 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 299.98 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
Pickup trucks are light-duty automobiles that can transport cargo as well as products. Many countries across North America, such as Mexico and the U.S. are using these trucks as passenger vehicles as well. These vehicles have a lot of space for cargo, which makes them suitable for different commercial applications. These features will boost their demand, thereby fueling the pickup truck market growth.
Drivers & Restraints-
Rising Vehicle Use in E-Commerce Sector and Growth in Off-Road Activities to Augment Market Growth
Online retail shopping platforms have gained immense popularity in recent years, which is expected to drive the market share as these trucks can be used to offer last-mile delivery services. The demand for lightweight transport solutions has gained notable attention from end-users and customers. Many manufacturers are focusing on creating lightweight and technologically advanced utility trucks, which will further accelerate the market expansion.
However, strict government regulations regarding carbon emissions may increase the cost of these vehicles, thereby restricting the market's progress.
Report Highlights:
| Report Coverage
| Details
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2030
| Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR
| 5.3%
| 2030 Value Projection
| USD 299.98 Billion
| Base Year
| 2022
| Market Size in 2023
| USD 208.67 Billion
| Historical Data for
| 2019-2021
| No. of Pages
| 200
Competitive Landscape-
Firms to Use Long-term Growth Strategies to Boost their Market Presence
Ford Motor, Jeep, Nissan, RAM, Fiat Chrysler Automobile, GMC, Toyota, and Volkswagen AH are some of the leading players operating in this market. They are implementing various long-term growth strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, to enhance their market presence. There also boosting their R&D activities to identify long-term growth opportunities.
Segments-
Price Flexibility and Versatility Offered by Midsize Trucks to Boost their Demand
Based on truck type, the market is segmented into small size, midsize, and full size. The midsize segment held a dominant pickup truck market share in 2022 as these truck provide high versatility in their operations and come in a flexible price range.
Diesel Propulsion Engines to Gain Traction Due to their High Efficiency
Based on propulsion type, the market is divided into gasoline, diesel, electric, and hybrid. The diesel segment captured a majority of the market share as diesel-powered engines are highly efficient and generate high torque value as compared to other engines.
Consistent Technological Advancements to Boost Demand for Drivetrains
Based on component, the market is bifurcated into drivetrain, interior, body, electrical & electronics, and chassis. The drivetrain segment is predicted to hold a dominant market share during the forecast period as manufacturers are introducing several technological advancements to improve their performance. With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
| Segmentation
| By Truck Type
Small Size Midsize Full Size
| By Propulsion Type
Diesel Gasoline Hybrid Electric
| By Component
Drivetrain Interior Body Electrical & Electronics Chassis
Regional Insights:
North America Market to Gain Momentum with Robust Presence of Reputed Vehicle Manufacturers
North America dominated the global market and might maintain this position in the coming years as the region has a vast presence of reputed manufacturers that are operating in this market. These include Ford Motor Company, Honda Motors, and General Motors in the U.S. The region also has a well-established commercial sector, further enhancing the product demand.
The APAC region has held the second-largest share in the market as governments across the region have started introducing various initiatives to boost the electrification of these vehicles.
Report Coverage:
The report analyzes the market in detail and covers important areas such as leading product types, prominent manufacturers, competitive landscape, and key product applications. The report also provides valuable insights into the latest industry trends, highlights key market developments, and encompasses many other factors contributing to the market's growth in recent years.
A list of prominent Pickup Truck manufacturers operating in the global market:
Ford Motor Company (U.S.) FAW Group (China) Fiat Chrysler Automobile (Netherlands) GMC (U.S.) Honda Motor (Japan) Isuzu Motor (Japan) Mercedes Benz (Germany) Nissan Motor Company (Japan) Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan) Mahindra & Mahindra (India) Volkswagen AG (Germany)
COVID-19 Impact:
COVID-19 Pandemic Caused Decline in New Vehicle Demand, Impeded Market Growth
The automotive industry was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as supply chains were severely disrupted, thereby slowing the production of light-duty vehicles. Many automakers were forced to close their manufacturing facilities and decrease their production targets due to lack of adequate raw materials and labor. Moreover, the pandemic also created severe economic uncertainty among people, making them reluctant to buy new vehicles. This scenario further impeded the expansion of this industry.
Notable Industry Development:
December 2022 – Toyota unveiled its first battery electric midsize pickup truck, called the Hilux Revo BV, for its customers in Thailand. The truck featured a single cab and an extended bed designed to support carbon neutrality.
