Pickup Truck Market Size Worth USD 299.98 Billion, Globally, By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.3%

The global pickup truck market size was valued at USD 199.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 208.67 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 299.98 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Pickup trucks are light-duty automobiles that can transport cargo as well as products. Many countries across North America, such as Mexico and the U.S. are using these trucks as passenger vehicles as well. These vehicles have a lot of space for cargo, which makes them suitable for different commercial applications. These features will boost their demand, thereby fueling the pickup truck market growth.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 299.98 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 208.67 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200

Competitive Landscape-

Firms to Use Long-term Growth Strategies to Boost their Market Presence

Ford Motor, Jeep, Nissan, RAM, Fiat Chrysler Automobile, GMC, Toyota, and Volkswagen AH are some of the leading players operating in this market. They are implementing various long-term growth strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, to enhance their market presence. There also boosting their R&D activities to identify long-term growth opportunities.

Segments-

Price Flexibility and Versatility Offered by Midsize Trucks to Boost their Demand

Based on truck type, the market is segmented into small size, midsize, and full size. The midsize segment held a dominant pickup truck market share in 2022 as these truck provide high versatility in their operations and come in a flexible price range.

Diesel Propulsion Engines to Gain Traction Due to their High Efficiency

Based on propulsion type, the market is divided into gasoline, diesel, electric, and hybrid. The diesel segment captured a majority of the market share as diesel-powered engines are highly efficient and generate high torque value as compared to other engines.

Consistent Technological Advancements to Boost Demand for Drivetrains

Based on component, the market is bifurcated into drivetrain, interior, body, electrical & electronics, and chassis. The drivetrain segment is predicted to hold a dominant market share during the forecast period as manufacturers are introducing several technological advancements to improve their performance. With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Segmentation By Truck Type

Small Size

Midsize Full Size By Propulsion Type

Diesel

Gasoline

Hybrid Electric By Component

Drivetrain

Interior

Body

Electrical & Electronics Chassis

Regional Insights:

North America Market to Gain Momentum with Robust Presence of Reputed Vehicle Manufacturers

North America dominated the global market and might maintain this position in the coming years as the region has a vast presence of reputed manufacturers that are operating in this market. These include Ford Motor Company, Honda Motors, and General Motors in the U.S. The region also has a well-established commercial sector, further enhancing the product demand.

The APAC region has held the second-largest share in the market as governments across the region have started introducing various initiatives to boost the electrification of these vehicles.

Report Coverage:

The report analyzes the market in detail and covers important areas such as leading product types, prominent manufacturers, competitive landscape, and key product applications. The report also provides valuable insights into the latest industry trends, highlights key market developments, and encompasses many other factors contributing to the market's growth in recent years.

A list of prominent Pickup Truck manufacturers operating in the global market:



Ford Motor Company (U.S.)

FAW Group (China)

Fiat Chrysler Automobile (Netherlands)

GMC (U.S.)

Honda Motor (Japan)

Isuzu Motor (Japan)

Mercedes Benz (Germany)

Nissan Motor Company (Japan)

Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

Mahindra & Mahindra (India) Volkswagen AG (Germany)

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Pandemic Caused Decline in New Vehicle Demand, Impeded Market Growth

The automotive industry was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as supply chains were severely disrupted, thereby slowing the production of light-duty vehicles. Many automakers were forced to close their manufacturing facilities and decrease their production targets due to lack of adequate raw materials and labor. Moreover, the pandemic also created severe economic uncertainty among people, making them reluctant to buy new vehicles. This scenario further impeded the expansion of this industry.

Notable Industry Development:

December 2022 – Toyota unveiled its first battery electric midsize pickup truck, called the Hilux Revo BV, for its customers in Thailand. The truck featured a single cab and an extended bed designed to support carbon neutrality.

