Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Size To Hit USD 2.66 Billion By 2029 | Industry Analysis Update 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) India, Pune, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hydrogen Fueling Station Market size was valued at USD 0.35 billion in 2021 and touched USD 0.54 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period. Rising demand for alternative fuel sources and increasing awareness of carbon emissions may boost industry growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM presents this information in its report titled“Hydrogen Fueling Station Market, 2022-2029.” Industry Developments HTEC granted Nel Hydrogen a purchase order for one H2 Station (hydrogen fueling station). The fueling station shall be utilized to power light-duty fuel cell-equipped electric vehicles in Quebec, Canada. Get a Sample Research PDF: Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 25.6% 2029 Value Projection USD 2.66 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 0.54 Billion Historical Data for 20218-2020 No. of Pages 154 Segments Covered Fuel Type, By End-User, Application and Region Growth Drivers Strong Demand for Hydrogen-Powered Automotive Vehicles to Elevate Industry Growth Small Stations to Dominate Owing to Exponentially Increasing Hydrogen-powered Light and Passenger Vehicles

Drivers and Restraints

Strong Demand for Hydrogen-Powered Automotive Vehicles to Elevate Industry Growth

Hydrogen is an extensively used industrial gas that is available in several compositions. The rising demand for a hydrogen-powered automotive vehicle is expected to surge hydrogen fueling station adoption. Furthermore, the rising adoption of electric vehicles is expected to enhance the adoption of hydrogen fuel. The substance is used extensively in fuel-cell powered electric vehicles, enhancing its demand from electric vehicle manufacturers. Moreover, the increasing demand for hydrogen fuel from the trucking industry is expected to facilitate sales. These factors may drive the hydrogen fueling station market growth.

However, substantial setup costs for fueling stations may hamper the market's progress.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit:

COVID-19 Pandemic

Reduced FCEV Sales Impeded the Industry's Growth

This market was negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to reduced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) sales. Rapidly increasing COVID-19 infections led to restrictions on transport & travel and declining automotive sales. Furthermore, restrictions on manufacturing created severe supply chain disruptions, thereby declining industry growth. Moreover, industrial automation and reduced capacities enabled manufacturers to balance costs and commence production. Also, COVID-19 relaxations allowed companies to boost their sales, thereby inciting industry growth.

Segments

Small Stations to Dominate Owing to Exponentially Increasing Hydrogen-powered Light and Passenger Vehicles

By type, the market is segmented into small station, medium station, and large station.

The small station segment is expected to dominate the market attributable to exponentially increasing hydrogen-powered light and passenger vehicles. Furthermore, increasing initiatives for transforming public transportation fleets are expected to facilitate segmental growth.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest and the world.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Get Your Customized Research Report:

Regional Insights

Launch of Enormous Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Targets to Foster Market Progress in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the hydrogen fueling station market share due to the launch of enormous hydrogen fuel cell vehicle targets in Japan, South Korea, and China to complete roadmaps for hydrogen fueling facilities' establishment. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 0.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow positively in the coming years. These factors may incite industry growth in the region.

In North America, there is presence of several companies, tax benefit policies, and increasing research & development costs. Furthermore, the rising construction of novel fueling stations is expected to elevate the industry's progress. For example, the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (CHFCA) and the Australian Hydrogen Council (AHC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the placement of fuel cells and zero-emission hydrogen.

In Europe, there are implementation of carbon reduction regulations by the European Union, bus fleet decarbonization, and national renewable targets. Further, significant investments by regional organizations may propel industry growth. For example, OrangeGas inaugurated its maiden fueling station in Amsterdam in March 2021. These factors may propel market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Announce Novel Stations to Gain Huge Reach

The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel hydrogen fueling stations to expand their market reach. For example, FirstElement Fuel, Inc. announced its novel fueling station in Sunnyvale, California, in February 2021. The fueling station's capacity is 16,000 kg and contains 5 nozzles and 4 fueling positions. This strategy may allow novel stations to gain a huge market reach. Furthermore, major players devise partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, expansions, and sign contracts to enhance the setup of fueling stations and elevate their market position.

Buy Now This Report:

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report



Air Liquide (France)

Ballard Power Systems (Canada)

FirstElement Fuel, Inc. (U.S.)

Air Products (U.S.)

Hydrogenics (Canada)

Praxair, Inc. (U.S.)

Nel Hydrogen (Norway)

Linde Engineering (Ireland)

FuelCell Energy (U.S.) Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC (U.S.)

Table of Content:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights



Key Emerging Trends



Latest Technological Developments



Compressor Technology



Regulatory Landscape

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19



Impact of COVID-19 on the Hydrogen Fueling Station Market



Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact



Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

General Station Configuration, By Type



Small Station



Medium Station

Large Station

Hydrogen Fueling Station Cost Analysis (Average CAPEX, by Type)



Station Cost

Compressor Cost

Global Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Analysis (Units, USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029



Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type





Small Station (Less than 1 t/d of H2)







Low Pressure (350 bar)





High Pressure (700 bar)





Medium Station (1-4 t/d of H2)







Low Pressure (350 bar)





High Pressure (700 bar)





Large Station (More than 4 t/d of H2)







Low Pressure (350 bar)



High Pressure (700 bar)



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region





North America





Europe





Asia Pacific Rest of the World

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

Get a More Related Reports:

Small Hydropower Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Report

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size, Growth, Report 2022-2030

Cryogenic Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis [2022-2030]

Power Plant Boiler Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them in addressing various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

U.S. :+1 424 253 0390

U.K. : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email :



Wind Power Equipment Market

Wind Turbine Lighting Market

Thermoplastic-sheathed Cable Market

Current Clamps Market

Earthing Switches Market

Fuel Cards Market

Fuse Rails Market

Generator Circuit Breaker Market

Industrial Motor Market

Linear Power Supply Market

Oil and Gas Accumulators Market

Power Electronics Equipments Cooling System Market

Bench Power Supply Market

Current Probes Market

Heavy-Duty Gas Turbine Services Market

Ionic Exchange Based Liquid Nuclear Waste Treatment Market

Medium Voltage Distribution Transformers Market

Mining Hoses Market

Brown Hydrogen Market Space Based Solar Power Market





Tags Hydrogen Fueling Station Related Links