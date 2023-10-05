Blood Collection Market Size Predicted To Hit USD 7.9 Billion, Globally, By 2031 At 5.2% CAGR, Says AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blood Collection Market 2024

Rise in the incidence of trauma & accidents, and the increase in number of surgical procedures performed drive the global blood collection market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in the incidence of trauma & accidents, increase in number of surgical procedures performed, growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as blood cancer, and surge in government expenditure on healthcare drive the global blood collection market . On the other hand, certain risks related to blood transfusion procedure such as blood-borne infections, fever, acute immune hemolytic reaction, and allergic reactions impede the market growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in the emerging economies have been beneficial for the industry.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Blood Collection Market by Product (Needles and Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Lancets, Blood Bags, Others), by Application (Diagnostics, Treatment), by End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Blood Banks, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global blood collection industry was estimated at USD 4.8 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit USD 7.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:

Top Blood Collection Companies

. Medtronic, Inc.

. Becton Dickinson and Company

. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

. Nipro Medical Corporation

. Qiagen NV

. F.L. Medical SRL

. Terumo Corporation

. greiner holding ag

. Haemonetics Corporation

. Sarstedt AG

The report analyzes these key players in the global blood collection market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Blood Collection Market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

By product, the needles and syringes segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global blood collection market revenue and is anticipated to dominate by 2031. This is due to rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing use of needles & syringes in the blood collection for diagnosing various chronic diseases. The blood collection tubes segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to rise in healthcare expenditure and surge in adoption of blood collection products for screening.

By application, the diagnostics segment held around three-fourths of the global blood collection market share and is anticipated to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Rise in blood testing facilities, widespread use of new technology in blood testing, and the availability of on-the-spot testing help fuel the segment growth.

By end-user the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment garnered the major share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global blood collection market revenue, and is projected to maintain the lion's share during the forecast period. This is due to surge in the number of hospitals & diagnostic centers and increase in research activities of blood transfusion therapy. The others segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to rise in the number of blood banks across the world.

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global blood collection market revenue. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This is owing to the high prevalence rate of chronic diseases, increase in the number of market players, and surge in the testing facilities in the region.

Purchase the Report:

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

.This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the blood collection market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing blood collection market opportunities.

.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

.In-depth analysis of the blood collection market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global blood collection market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

.Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

.Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

.What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

.What are the trends of this market?

.Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

.How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

.How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

.Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

.How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

.Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

. North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn