Javed Shaikh, Head Of Operations, DLF Restaurant Division, Won The Food Director Of India Of The Year Award.

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, - Mr. Javed Shaikh, Head of Operations, DLF Restaurant Division, has taken his talent from leadership to victory. With one of the best-known names in the food industry, the visionary personality has won the 'Food Director of India of the Year' Award by Restaurant India. The award recognizes the professional for his vast array of skills and knowledge of purchasing, strong human relations, communication, and business management skills in the food service and restaurant business.



Mr. Javed has demonstrated his commitment and flair for the food and beverage sector by providing a service to customers and exhibiting industry-honed skills to innovate and offer something unique in his field. Being an imaginative leader, the award winner has held prestigious roles such as the Director of Food and Beverage at the Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, as well as the position of Director of Operations and Food and Beverage Manager at Andaz Delhi & Hyatt Delhi Residences, and despite the obstacles, he managed to strike gold by understanding the dynamic nature of the food and beverage sector. The innovator's objective is to make DLF restaurants a link, platform, and instrument to enhance and develop luxury, lifestyle, and experiential dining.



As a Food Director on a mission to build a remarkable brand, Mr. Javed understands the importance of a well-defined niche. While expanding the existing in-house restaurant offerings and introducing new outlets across Delhi NCR, the director aims to bring international culinary prestige to India, promote Indian cuisines globally, and help young chefs hone their culinary skills through the DLF restaurants.



Considered the pinnacle of the culinary world, being recognized as a premier dining destination is the goal of any restaurant. MKT, The Chanakya, has been awarded this prestigious accolade for being the best in its category. With its exceptional food offerings, the world's best wines, extensive choices of liquor, and world-class cocktails made by the bartenders, MKT has earned a reputation as one of Delhi's premier dining destinations. Mr. Javed aspires to realize his visionary goals for MKT, with the aim of the restaurant being listed as a coveted spot in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list for the years 2023–24.



On receiving the 'Food Director of India of the Year' Award, Mr. Javed Shaikh, the Head of Operations, DLF Restaurant Division, said, "Receiving acknowledgment for my ability and hard work is both humbling and satisfying. It validates the time and effort I've put into my work, and it serves as a reminder that my efforts have had an influence on others. It also inspires me to keep pushing the boundaries of what I am capable of accomplishing, knowing that my efforts are acknowledged and celebrated. I am really thrilled and grateful to receive this award, and I look forward to utilizing it as motivation to continue pushing for greatness in my area."



The food industry, being very dynamic, sets remarkable trends every year, and especially in a post-pandemic world, some of the emerging trends need to be highlighted and cherished through a multifaceted strategy that includes innovation, research, narrative, and consumer interaction. As a food director, Mr. Javed works in collaboration with the chefs, food stylists, and other team members.



Speaking about the association, the director mentioned that his team shares a common vision and objective of celebrating excellence in the entire dining experience; the team efficiently executes collaborations through the process of conceptualization, market research, cohesive branding, and focusing on loops of feedback.



In recognition of his exceptional contributions to the event industry, Mr. Javed was also honored as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the Event Industry Worldwide by Eventex in 2022. The revolutionary character believes that food plays a significant role in storytelling and creating immersive experiences in various ways. From triggering memories to enhancing the overall narrative in numerous art forms, food plays a powerful role in engaging and captivating the audience.

Company :-Stanley Communications

User :- Shreya Sapra

Email :

Mobile:- 8800630880