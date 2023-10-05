White House: Walking Away From Continued Support For Ukraine Would Be“Major Mistake”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden believes that any refusal to continue large-scale aid to Ukraine, which is repelling Russian aggression, would be a big mistake.

This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre during a briefing in Washington on Wednesday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"It would be a major mistake for us to walk away from that (assistance to Ukraine - ed.), from what the brave people of Ukraine are doing every day," the spokeswoman for the U.S. president noted, referring to Biden's previous statements.

Biden: American support for Ukraine cannot be interrupted under any circumstances

That is why, according to her, broad commitments to support Ukraine still exist among the U.S. political establishment.

"We see that both from the House and the Senate, with both Republicans and Democrats" Jean-Pierre emphasized.

She said President Biden believes that nothing has changed in this regard, and that such support exists and should continue.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Joe Biden had phone calls with foreign leaders regarding the coordination of joint efforts to continue supporting Ukraine. His conversation took place against the background of the latest disagreements in the U.S. Congress regarding the adoption of a new package of large-scale aid to Ukraine.