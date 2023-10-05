EU Grants $420M Solidarity Aid To Türkiye After Quakes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The EU lawmakers on Wednesday gave the green light to send €400
million (approximately $420 million) from the EU Solidary Fund to
Türkiye to assist the recovery after the twin earthquakes that
struck the country's southern regions in February, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The plenary session of the European Parliament "approved nearly
€455 million in EU Solidarity Fund aid in response to recent
natural disasters in Romania, Italy and Türkiye," the European
Parliament announced in a statement.
The EU lawmakers also expressed their "deepest solidarity with
all the victims, their families, and all the individuals affected
by the drought in Romania, the destructive floods in Italy and the
earthquakes in Türkiye, as well as with the national, regional and
local authorities and non-governmental organizations involved in
the relief efforts."
"The aid package was approved by 593 votes in favor, 11 votes
against, and 22 abstentions," the statement added.
The decision will amend the EU's budget, making Türkiye the
biggest beneficiary of the new aid package, while Romania and Italy
will receive €33.9 million (approximately $35 million) and €20.9
million (approximately $22 million) respectively.
The EU member states already approved the support last
month.
On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck southern and
southeastern Türkiye, claiming the lives of over 50,000 people.
Some 13.5 million people have been affected across 11 provinces
in Türkiye, namely Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman,
Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and
Elazig.
MENAFN05102023000195011045ID1107192533
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.