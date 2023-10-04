Flash News: OKX Wallet Users Can Now Access Gravita, A Decentralized Borrowing Protocol On Ethereum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of October 5, 2023.



OKX Wallet Users Can Now Access Gravita, a Decentralized Borrowing Protocol on Ethereum

OKX Wallet has integrated with Gravita , a decentralized borrowing protocol built on Ethereum. With this integration, OKX Wallet's web extension users can now access the decentralized protocol's interest-free loans secured by both Liquid Staking Tokens (LST) and a Stability Pool (SP).

To access Gravita, OKX Wallet users simply need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing oneConnect their OKX Wallet to Gravita via web extension

OKX Wallet also recently launched a 'Content Competition ,' giving users who create and submit OKX Wallet-related video content the opportunity to win a share in a 4,000 USDT prize pool. The competition began on September 26 and ends on October 10.

OKX Wallet is the world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .