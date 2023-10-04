Look: UAE President Receives Credentials Of Foreign Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 10:46 PM

UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today received the credentials of foreign ambassadors newly appointed to the UAE in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the new ambassadors during the reception ceremony at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. He expressed his best wishes for their success in strengthening ties between the UAE and their countries for the benefit of all. He emphasised that they would find support from UAE authorities to facilitate their work, as the UAE is committed to building bridges of communication and cooperation with countries around the world.

The President received the credentials of Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar; Martina Strong, Ambassador of the United States of America; Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union; Gilbert Boustany, Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda; Dana Goldfinca, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia; Olav Myklebust, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway; Meropi Christofi, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus; Joseph Kotski, Ambassador of the Czech Republic; Ridi Kurtezi, Ambassador of the Republic of Albania; Tony Joudi, Ambassador of the Bahamas; Tej Bahadur Chhetri, Ambassador of Nepal; and Karoly Benes, Ambassador of Hungary.

The new ambassadors conveyed to the UAE President the greetings of their countries' leaders and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE's leadership and people.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the ceremony, along with Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.

ALSO READ:

Photos: UAE voters praise 'smooth, easy' process as first-ever hybrid FNC elections begin today

UAE leaders offer condolences over death of Saudi princess

Look: UAE President arrives in Qatar on working visit to attend International Horticultural Expo 2023