CSE New Cybersecurity Stock - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS)

Integrated Cyber is a managed security service provider (MSSP) that humanizes cybersecurity managed services to the Small-to-Medium Business (SMB) and Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors. They integrate capabilities from third-party cybersecurity providers, allowing companies to continuously adapt their services to evolving technologies and providers – ensuring customers have access to the latest cybersecurity solutions. Apart from providing essential cybersecurity services, Integrated Cyber's managed services and IC360 technology platform consolidate vast amounts of information to generate actionable intelligence from the numerous software point solutions within their customer's environments. The results enable simple, understandable, and actionable insights to help customers comprehend and better secure their organization. Integrated Cyber greatly emphasizes the human aspect of cybersecurity management, simplifying complex concepts, and highlighting the crucial role that employee behavior plays in a company's cyber defenses.
Integrated Cyber est un fournisseur de services de sécurité gérés (MSSP) qui humanise les services gérés de cybersécurité pour les secteurs des petites et moyennes entreprises (PME) et des petites et moyennes entreprises (PME). Ils intègrent des capacités de fournisseurs de cybersécurité tiers, permettant aux entreprises d'adapter continuellement leurs services à l'évolution des technologies et des fournisseurs, garantissant ainsi aux clients l'accès aux dernières solutions de cybersécurité. En plus de fournir des services de cybersécurité essentiels, les services gérés d'Integrated Cyber et la plate-forme technologique IC360 consolident de grandes quantités d'informations pour générer des renseignements exploitables à partir des nombreuses solutions logicielles ponctuelles au sein des environnements de leurs clients. Les résultats fournissent des informations simples, compréhensibles et exploitables pour aider les clients à comprendre et à mieux sécuriser leur organisation. Integrated Cyber met grandement l'accent sur l'aspect humain de la gestion de la cybersécurité, en simplifiant des concepts complexes et en soulignant le rôle crucial que joue le comportement des employés dans la cyberdéfense d'une entreprise.
