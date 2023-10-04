Scientologists Celebrate 50 Years In Europe's 'Gateway To The World'

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif. and HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 4, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - In 1970, a student from the University of Hamburg traveled to Canada, where she learned of the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard. Returning to the city, she shared it with friends, and they set up a study group in one of their homes to learn about Dianetics and other Scientology books. This led to the establishment of the Church of Scientology in Hamburg.







Image Caption: The Ideal Church of Scientology Hamburg, dedicated in January 2012, where the congregation, distinguished guests and friends celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Church of Scientology in Hamburg, Germany.

In 1973, three years after this study group began, Hamburg Scientologists founded the first Church of Scientology Mission in the city. The Mission grew to a Church of Scientology, and the Ideal Church of Scientology of Hamburg was dedicated in January 2012.

Known as“The Gateway to the World,” Hamburg is the largest seaport in Germany and an important link for trade between Central and Eastern Europe. It is also the second most populous city in the country, after Berlin.

Scientologists, distinguished guests and friends gathered at the Church at Domstraße 9 in the heart of Hamburg to celebrate this golden anniversary.

Scientologists reflected on what they have accomplished over the past 50 years, and they set their sights on the future, not only for the religion but for the city.

Their first half-century in Hamburg was not without challenges. The history of all new religions is marked by controversy and intolerance and Scientology was no exception. Scientologists had to overcome ignorance, confused and false ideas about their beliefs and practices, and outright bigotry. But they prevailed. The Church continued to grow, provide services to its congregation and the community, and worked with other German Scientologists to achieve religious recognition in Hamburg and throughout Germany.

Scores of German judicial decisions affirm the rights of the Church of Scientology and its members to the protections of freedom of religion and belief as granted in Article 4 of the German Constitution. A summary of key decisions can be viewed on the Scientology Religious Freedom website.

Scientology comprises a body of knowledge that extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are:

Man is an immortal spiritual being.

His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime.

His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized.

Scientologists are committed to achieving the Aims of Scientology as envisioned by Founder L. Ron Hubbard:“A civilization without insanity, without criminals and without war, where the able can prosper and honest beings can have rights, and where Man is free to rise to greater heights.”

Hamburg Scientologists extend their help through humanitarian initiatives and social betterment programs to better the lives of others and ensure a brighter future for all:



United for Human Rights promotes respect and raises awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to protect and secure the rights and freedoms to which everyone is entitled.

The Truth About Drugs education and prevention initiative educates youth about the dangers of the most commonly abused drugs so they can make a firm commitment to live drug-free.

The Way to Happiness Foundation promotes a common-sense moral code that helps individuals make positive decisions or choices to better the quality of their own lives and the lives of others.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights is a mental health watchdog that exposes psychiatric abuses of human rights and protects individuals from abusive or coercive practices in the field of mental health. The Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service developed by Mr. Hubbard in 1973 and sponsored by the Church of Scientology International. Volunteer Ministers serve in times of disaster great and small, whether helping a neighbor to repair their marriage or improve conditions at work or providing relief at the site of natural or manmade disasters at home or abroad. Hundreds of thousands of people are trained in the skills of a Volunteer Minister across 185 nations.

The Church of Scientology Hamburg is an Ideal Scientology Organization. Set out in the writings of L. Ron Hubbard and implemented by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Ideal Scientology Organizations are Scientology Churches configured to provide the full services of the Scientology religion to its parishioners and to the community.

