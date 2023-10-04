Jordanian Youth Unite For Climate Change At Amman Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanian youth are calling for climate change to be recognised as an agricultural risk and encouraging society to view tackling climate change as an opportunity for growth rather than solely as a challenge.

Over 200 Jordanian youth from across the nation gathered for three days, from Monday to Wednesday, at the 2023 Local Conference of Youth on Climate Change (LCOY) held in Amman aimed at addressing the consequences of climate change and promotion of sustainable, green growth.



The outcome of the conference, the Youth Statement on climate change, will be presented at the upcoming COP28 Climate Change Summit in Dubai.

HRH Princess Dana Firas, president of the Petra National Trust and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural Heritage, attended the conclusion of the conference, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The event was hosted by the Ministry of Youth and the Ministry of Environment in collaboration with UNICEF Jordan, Generations for Peace and Al Hussein Technical University.

The event was attended by Minister of Youth Mohammad Al Nabulsi and Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh. The ministers witnessed Jordan's youth calling for climate change to be recognised as an agricultural risk in the nation and emphasising the opportunities it presents rather than just challenges.

Among the many voices raised in support of climate action was Suad Talafha, a 25-year-old climate change advocate from Irbid.

Talafha, a prominent voice at the event, highlighted the impact of climate change on vulnerable communities, particularly women and children.



Talafha's advocacy aims to alleviate the suffering of these groups.

She emphasised the dire conditions faced by women working in agriculture, exacerbated by the effects of climate change.



“Women, who play a crucial role as primary caregivers in Jordan, are disproportionately affected by the lack of clean, accessible water,” Talafha told The Jordan Times.



During the closing ceremony, Nabulsi highlighted the essential role of youth in addressing climate challenges and emphasised the need for innovative, youth-led solutions.



Nabulsi also stressed the ministry's commitment to engaging young people in environmental advocacy and supporting their initiatives.

“There's a growing leadership of Jordanian youth in environmental and climate action, showcasing their awareness and active involvement in global challenges,” Nabulsi said.



Radaideh echoed the significance of youth in mitigating the impacts of climate change.



“We need unified efforts to combat climate challenges, recognising youth as an integral part of this initiative,” Radaideh said.



Radaideh affirmed the Ministry of Environment's dedication to engaging youth in environmental initiatives and expressed interest in the youths' proposals related to climate change.

Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF representative to Jordan, emphasised the importance of empowering, educating and providing platforms for young individuals to tackle projects on the issue of climate change, which poses a significant threat to their well-being and prospects.

“Investing in the youth's knowledge and involvement is not only crucial for their own future but also essential for building a sustainable and resilient world for generations to come,” Duamelle told The Jordan Times.





