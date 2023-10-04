Cryptonewsbreaks Santo Mining Corp. (SANP), Planta Vida S.A.S. Enter Strategic Joint Venture

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Santo (OTC: SANP) , a vertically integrated 4th industrial revolution firm specializing in end-to-end blockchain-as-a-service (“BaaS”) solutions and other cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, AI, NFTs, and data analytics, has announced its entry into a strategic joint venture agreement with Planta Vida S.A.S. According to the announcement, the company will outline the business operations of this agreement during the days and weeks to come.“This agreement gives us, for the first time, a true sold partnership with a group that is highly skilled and respected in the cannabis industry,” said Frank Yglesias, CEO of Santo.“This will allow us to focus on software development in this cannabis industry with the guidance and marketing expertise of the group.”

About Santo Mining Corp.

The company is a vertically integrated 4th industrial revolution firm specializing in end-to-end blockchain-as-a-service (“BaaS”) solutions and other cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, AI, NFTs, and data analytics. Santo's focus is exclusively on serving the cannabis industry. Much like software-as-a-service (“SaaS”), it manages, operates and develops these advanced services, offering comprehensive support for cannabis businesses to thrive in the digital age. For more information, visit

SantoBlockchain .

