Iran Will Not Stop Israeli-Saudi Normalization: Netanyahu

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Iran will not stop Israel from realizing normalization of ties with Saudi Arabia, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday, responding to a statement from Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei earlier in the day.

Iran will not prevent Israel from“further expanding the circle of peace for the benefit of the citizens of Israel, the peoples of the region and all humanity,” Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office.

Netanyahu added that Iran failed to prevent Israel from achieving the so-called Abraham Accords, in which the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco agreed to normalize ties with Israel, in 2020.

The remarks came after Khamenei warned earlier on Tuesday that countries seeking to normalize relations with Israel“are betting on a losing horse,” according to Iranian state media.

Brokered by the United States, Israel has been in touch with Saudi Arabia over a potential peace deal between the two countries. After meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on Sept. 20 in New York, Netanyahu said the normalization of ties between his country and Saudi Arabia could be“within reach.”

After years of open hostility, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March to restore diplomatic ties. ■

Famagusta Gazette





