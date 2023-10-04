Israel Sells 2 Advanced Satellites To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a state-run aerospace and defense company, and Azerbaijan's space agency Azercosmos on Tuesday separately announced the signing of a deal to sell two IAI satellites to Azercosmos.

The IAI said that these are cutting-edge multi-spectral electro-optical satellites, boasting a native resolution better than 0.5 meters, and offering an extended operational lifespan along with advanced imaging capabilities.

The sides did not enclose the type of satellites and amounts, but the Israeli business news website Globes reported that they are the IAI OptSat500 satellites, in a deal of 120 million U.S. dollars.

OptSat500 is an advanced microsatellite engineered for utilization in both standalone and constellation setups. It has a wide-range coverage and is compatible with a variety of launchers.

Under the agreement terms, the IAI will provide technology and knowledge for the construction and operation of the satellites, which are part of Azerbaijan's Azersky-2 satellite program.

The agreement was signed during the 74th International Astronautical Congress currently held in Azerbaijan's capital Baku. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author