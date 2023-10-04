At Least 13 Injured In Southern Thailand's Bomb Attack

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) At least 13 people were injured when a hidden bomb exploded in southern Thailand, a government official said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the explosive device hidden underground was triggered after the culprit of the incident hung a banner to lure authorities to inspect the area in Pattani province, according to a report published on government website, quoting Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin.
All the injured have received medical treatment, Somsak said, adding that he instructed the local authorities to provide support to the injured. ■
Author
Famagusta Gazette
MENAFN04102023006374013804ID1107191792
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.