At Least 13 Injured In Southern Thailand's Bomb Attack

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) At least 13 people were injured when a hidden bomb exploded in southern Thailand, a government official said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the explosive device hidden underground was triggered after the culprit of the incident hung a banner to lure authorities to inspect the area in Pattani province, according to a report published on government website, quoting Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

All the injured have received medical treatment, Somsak said, adding that he instructed the local authorities to provide support to the injured. ■

