Two Doping Cases Found At Asian Games

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has announced two doping cases at the ongoing Asian Games.

Saudi Arabia's long-distance runner Mohammed Yousef Al-Asiri has been provisionally suspended after his September 26 test returned a positive result for prohibited substance darbepoetin (dEPO), the OCA said on Tuesday.

The first case was revealed last Thursday when boxer Mohammad Khaibar Nooristani from Afghanistan tested positive for the non-specified prohibited substances (i) 19-norandrosterone and (ii) Clostebol metabolite 4-chloro-3a-hydroxy-androst-4-en-17-one.

Both athletes have the rights to request the analysis of a B sample, according to the OCA. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author