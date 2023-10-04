Spotlight On Transformation, Innovation At Qatari Pavilion At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dazzling shows, eye catching 3D illuminations, spectacular installations, insightful and thought provoking awareness videos are among the highlights of the Qatari Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha which showcases the mega event's motto 'Green Desert, Better Environment'.

Inspired by the Ras Abrouq landscape, the pavilion showcases the country's heritage while celebrating traditional art and architecture and showcasing its commitment towards sustainability. Inside the pavilion, the visitors embark on a captivating journey while exploring five zones and establishing a connection between the journey of hope and growth and the pillars of the expo.

The first zone is dedicated to environmental awareness with the narrative beginning with the challenges the planet earth faces. With the sustainability pillar, the second zone is the place to showcase biodiversity. The third zone is a transitional space that bridges the challenges with potential solutions and transitioning to a greener future. The fourth zone celebrates the blend of tradition and innovation, and showcases how modern agriculture techniques can nurture the seed's potential.

Spotlight in the fifth zone is on the role of technology and innovation, painting a vision of a green desert brought to life through cutting-edge and eco-friendly solutions. This zone features technologies and new innovations that Qatar uses, including technological means and innovations, and types of clean energies such as solar energy and wind energy, in addition to the smart garden that contains all types of plants and trees that are grown in the country. Qatar introduces the public to the Qatari model of transforming the desert into green spaces through the use of environmentally friendly technologies and modern innovations.

One of the attractions inside the pavilion is hydroponic farming, a technique used to grow plants inside closed tubes filled with water and plant nutrients. This technology is considered effective in saving water and space and achieving high productivity. Also, the visitors are introduced to the vertical tube farming technique. The pavilion envisages development that Qatar has reached in using technologies, tools and scientific knowledge to find new and innovative solutions to improve life, economy and the environment in light of the development it has witnessed in the fields of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, information and communications technology, robotics and clean energy.

The Qatari pavilion leaves visitors with the message of environmental protection while encouraging them to preserve natural resources and raising the level of community awareness.

