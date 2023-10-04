Barshim Clinches His Third Asian Games Gold Team Qatar Impress

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) High jump great Mutaz Barshim celebrates with the 4x400m relay team after clinching his third Asian Games gold in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday.

The Olympic and three-time World champion equalled his Games record of 2.35m to regain the title, 13 years after his first in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. Qatar's relay team quartet of Abderrahman Samba, Ashraf Osman, Ismail Abakar and Bassem Hemeida picked up silver after finishing behind India. Qatar's showjumping team, consisting of Khalifa al-Thani, Faleh al-Ajami, Rashid al-Marri and Mohamed Basem, won silver Wednesday, with Saudi pocketing the gold. Squash star Abdulla al-Tamimi had to settle for silver after he lost his semi-final match yesterday. With four days remaining until the conclusion of the Asian Games, Qatar has won 13 medals, including four gold, six silver and three bronze.

