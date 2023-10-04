Visitors To Be Charged For PHCC And HMC Services In 1St Phase

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A government decision to charge patients for services provided by hospitals under the Primary Health Care Corporation and Hamad Medical Corporation will be implemented in phases beginning with visitors, the Ministry of Public Health said in a statement Wednesday.

In accordance with the decisions No. (28) and (29) of 2023 of HE the Minister of Public Health, the fees will be applicable in the current phase for visitors to the country and they will not apply to residents until they are covered by the compulsory health insurance system, according to the stages of its implementation.

Healthcare services will continue to be provided free of charge to citizens and other exempt groups in government health facilities, in accordance with applicable laws and decisions, the statement said.

The current measures are within the framework of the keenness of the MoPH and public health sector institutions to improve health care services and reduce pressure on government health facilities, it was explained.

The fees and charges for medical treatment and services at the PHCC and HMC were determined according to the cost of the services, the statement said. The health insurance system for visitors to Qatar has been implemented since last February, to cover emergencies and accidents.

With other available packages, visitors can obtain additional insurance coverage. A visitor who has an international insurance policy can also benefit from the insurance coverage provided in Qatar, provided it meets the acceptance criteria set by the MoPH, the most prominent aspect of which is that it covers the visitor's entire stay in the country.

