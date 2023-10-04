Mccarthy's Ouster May Have Triggered A Chaos Within Republican Ranks

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Representative Kevin McCarthy lost his job as the US House speaker, throwing a key governing body into chaos, leaving it without a clear leader to pass legislation, and leaving the country without a designated second in line to the presidency.

McCarthy's exit and his vow not to contest again has the potential to be a seminal point in the chamber's history and raise serious questions about whether the House - and the Republican Party - are governable sixth Republican leader to have been ousted by his own party, McCarthy is also the first US House Speaker whose nine month tryst with the gavel ended as Democrats and eight Republicans voted to be booted out.

The ouster may have potentially triggered a chaos in the house right ahead of the US Presidential Polls to be held in 2024.

Let's take a lookUS House Speaker post has no takersPost McCarthy leaving the post vacant, an interim speaker will take charge, the name of whom will be pulled out from a 'secret' list that McCarthy made when he became speaker, reports Washington Post.

Therefore the interim speaker will be Patrick McHenry. However, the gavel belongs to McHenry only until Republicans present a nominee for the post, McCarthy has announced an unwillingness to run for speaker again, the Republican responsible for McCarthy;s ouster, Matt Gaetz is also not a likely candidate. Despite leading the charge to oust McCarthy, NBC News has reported that Gaetz is expected to run for Florida governor it seems there is no no one who seems willing or able to take the speakership Democrat's dislike for McCarthy

There are lots of reasons Democrats dislike McCarthy:

-He's all-in on Donald Trump-He launched an impeachment inquiry into President Biden over“allegations”-He thwarted 6 January United States Capitol attack investigationHowever, the last straw for them was seeing McCarthy on TV over the weekend trying to blame Democrats for the near-shutdown, according to The Washington Post dont prefer Matt Gaetz, the man who led the ousterRepublican leader Gaetz might have fallen in popularity with his party as he pressed his case to boot McCarthy from the role of House speaker. According to US media reports, Gaetz was seen physically placed in a rather unfamiliar spot- the Democratic side of the chamber media reports that Republican ranks are so fed up with Gaetz that they wouldn't let him debate from within their caucus, banishing him to the minority Democratic side of the room's successful fight to remove McCarthy from the speakership has cost him in his own conference, lawmakers say. The GOP on Tuesday was considering expelling Gaetz from its caucus.

\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!Ungovernable GOPThe pandemonium that Republicans are enduring over the marginalization within their own ranks has surfaced over the latest incidence of US speaker McCarthy's ouster.

The GOP conferences have recent years devoured its own - ostracizing members who have spoken out against former president Donald Trump and the attack on the Capitol's short speakership underscored how the Republican Party in the age of Donald Trump has turned into one of the great forces of instability, with the Trump dominating the 2024 GOP primary as he takes aim at a wrecking ball second term.A party that once defined conservatism as preserving a traditional sense of steadiness and strength has evolved over the last three decades into a haven for chaos agents, stunt politics and a perpetual ideological revolution that keeps driving it to new extremes.

The party's willingness to accept the outrageous was also on display Tuesday in New York, where Trump ranted in a corridor outside a courtroom hearing his fraud trial and was slapped with a gag order for attacking a judge's clerk on social media, reports CNN.

Meanwhile, McCarthy's defeat in the hands of far-right rebels, an ouster with no replacement in mind leaves a hugely important wing of the US government paralyzed for at least a week.

For the unhinged extremes, a Trump way of politics has imposed on the GOP, McCarthy's twice diversion seeking to provide a modicum of governance for US, only felled him in the long, er short run!Impact on 2024 US Presidential pollsWith the chaos that Republicans have fallen into, the latest incidence surely loses ground to capitalize on President Joe Biden and his 'vulnerabilities'. Far from ejecting President Biden from office, McCarthy himself is gone in less than a month of launching an impeachment inquiry the political regicide showed that the majority in the House is inoperable and that the Republican Party is unmanageable. At large US remains ungovernable.

(With agency inputs)

MENAFN04102023007365015876ID1107191764