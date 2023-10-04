Walt Disney Offers Discounts On Kids' Tickets At Theme Parks

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Walt Disney has announced that it will temporarily reduce ticket prices for children at its theme parks in an effort to increase visitor numbers, Reuters reported pandemic in 2020 and 2021 had a negative impact on the amusement park industry, with COVID-19-related closures and a decrease in attendance Read: Walt Disney nearly doubles parks spending, to invest $60 billion over next decadeAs reported by Reuters, the business had, however, rebounded strongly to become the media conglomerate's main profit engine and also helped cushion losses in its Disney streaming business, but is lately showing signs of a slowdown in footfall CEO Bob Iger said in August during the third-quarter earnings conference call that the California-based company had seen \"softer performance\" at Walt Disney World, a part of its parks business, in Orlando Read: Disney explores strategic options for its business in India: ReportIger characterized the theme parks as a highly successful venture and noted that Walt Disney World was still outperforming its pre-pandemic performance levels, the company recently announced plans to significantly increase its capital investment in the parks division, with an investment of approximately $60 billion over the next decade. Reuters reported Oct. 24, Disney will offer children's tickets at Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $50 for a day, which will be valid for use between Jan. 8 and March 10 next year, the company said in a blog post on November 14, Walt Disney World will roll out a special package deal aimed at families. This package will include reduced-price tickets for children to access the theme parks and dining plans, with the usage window set from March 3 to June 30 of the following year. It's important to note that these discounts are exclusively available for children between the ages of 3 and 9.(With inputs from Reuters)

