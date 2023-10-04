Google Celebrates World Teachers' Day 2023 With A Special Doodle

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The World Teachers' Day 2023 is observed every year on 5 October and Google is celebrating the day with a special Doodle. The World Teachers' Day has been celebrated since 1994 day is co-convened in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), UNICEF and Education International (EI). It commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the status of teachers Read: World Teachers' Day: Celebrate teachers and their role in transforming educationThe 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation has set benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions. As per the UNESCO, in 1997, the Recommendation concerning the status of higher-education teaching personnel was adopted to complement the 1966 Recommendation.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!It further states that day is to recognise in which teachers are improving education, but it's also a day to consider the support they need to use their skills and vocation to the fullest, and to reconsider the future of the profession on a worldwide scale. October 5 is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming the education system and to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their knowledge and vocational skills theme of 2023 World Teachers' Day is \"The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage\". The 2023 celebrations aims to put the importance of stopping the decline in the number of teachers and then starting to increase that number at the top of the global agenda, UNESCO states.

In a joint statement by Ms Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, Mr Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General, International Labour Organization, Ms Catherine Russell, Executive Director, UNICEF, Mr David Edwards, General Secretary, Education International, \"We call upon countries to ensure that teaching is transformed everywhere into a more attractive and valorised profession where teachers are valued, trusted, and adequately supported to meet the needs of every learner. Bold actions must be taken, if we are to reverse the current decline and successfully increase teacher numbers.\"

