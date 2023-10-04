BREAKING: IT Raids At 40 Premises Linked To DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Teams from the Income Tax Department early Thursday morning initiated raids at over 40 premises belonging to the former Union Minister and current DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan in Chennai in connection with alleged tax evasion. Raids are being carried out at a hotel in T Nagar locality of Chennai linked to the Member of Parliament and residences of his relatives in Pallavaram and Chromepet.

