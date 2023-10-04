Kerala News LIVE: Holiday For Schools To Continue Today Due To Rain

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8:15 AM: Acid tanker leaks near Punalur in Kollam

A leak was found in an acid tanker near Punalur in Kollam. The leak was found in a lorry carrying acid from Cochin Chemicals to Tamil Nadu. The incident took place at Vellimala near Punalur on the Kollam-Tirumangalam highway. A technician has been sent from Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu to fix the leak. The vehicles passing through the national highway are being diverted via Punalur

7.52 AM: Tusker Padayappa enters Munnar's Chenduvarai Estate

The wild tusker Padayappa was spotted again in Munnar on Wednesday evening. The elephant destroyed crops near Chenduvarai Estate.

7.47 AM:

Holiday for schools to continue today due to rain

Various schools in the Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts are closed today due to heavy rains. A restricted holiday has been announced for various schools in two districts as relief camps are running in the face of severe rains. The district collector has announced holidays for three schools belonging to Thiruvananthapuram taluk in Thiruvananthapuram district. These schools are not functioning today. Relief camps are running at Konchiravila UP School, Vettukad LP School and Government MNLP School in Vellayani. A holiday has been given to these schools today.

The Kottayam Collector has informed that Thursday (October 5, 2023) will be a holiday for the schools running relief camps in the district and Vellore St. John's UPS, Thiruvarpu St. Mary's LPS and Kilirur SNDPHSS in the flood affected areas.

