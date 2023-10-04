Kia Canada Sets Historic Year To Date Sales Record

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Highest year to date (YTD) sales with 66,339 units sold and a year-over-year (YoY) market share growth of 31.4%



Top sellers remain Seltos, Sportage and Forte

YTD EV sales tripled YoY with the Niro EV leading the charge Certified Pre-Owned sales achieve best-ever year-over-year every month in 2023

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia Canada announces a record sales YTD in the company's history with 66,339 units sold in 2023 and a YTD year-over-year market share growth of 31.4% The last YTD record at the end of Q3 was set in 2021 with 66,327 units sold. In Q3 alone, the brand delivered 23,390 units, a 35% increase over 2022. The most popular model in the last two years, the Kia Seltos, leads sales results in Q3 with 4,796 units, followed by Sportage at 4,530 and Forte at 2,899 units.

In line with its Plan S strategy to bring 7 electrified vehicles to the Canadian market by 2025, total EV sales have tripled YoY led by the Niro EV with 2,788 YTD units sold, followed closely by the EV6 with 2,160 units sold YTD.

Certified pre-owned sales (CPO) are on a continuous upward trajectory with consecutive best-ever year-over-year sales every single month in 2023. At the end of the Q3, YTD sales total 9,627, which is up 70% over this time last year. March was the first month that CPO sales broke the thousand-unit threshold with 1,118 units sold and have since had 5-consecutive months of sales over 1,000 units.

“The growth of our brand is resonating with Canadians, both with new vehicles and certified pre-owned models” says Elias El-Achhab, VP and COO of Kia Canada.“Furthermore, our expanding electrified lineup is exceeding expectations, like our all-new Niro lineup, quickly on its way to becoming a top performer for the brand.”

The brand will wrap up 2023 with an industry milestone by launching the first mass market, fully electric, 3-row SUV, the Kia EV9. As the company's flagship model, it represents the future of sustainable and technologically advanced mobility. The EV9 is set to arrive in dealerships towards the end of the year. For more information about the EV9, visit .

