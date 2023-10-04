Flynas Takes Delivery Of Five Airbus A320neo Aircraft In A Month, Upscaling The Fleet Size To 56 Aircraft

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- flynas, the national air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the world and the Middle East, announced the delivery of five A320neo aircraft in the past month to upscale flynas all-Airbus fleet to 56 aircraft, reflecting a growth of more than 100% in the last two years, as part of the expansion plan launched recently by the leading LCC under the title "We connect the world with KSA," in line with the national strategy of civil aviation to reach 330 million passengers and 100 million tourists and increase the international destinations linked with the KSA to more than 250 by 2030.

With the delivery of the new five A320neo, the total number of aircraft received by flynas this year reached 11, with 19 A320neo aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2023.

On this occasion, Bander Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas, said: "This new batch of aircraft reflects flynas's commitment to achieving its strategy of growth and expansion by upscaling its fleet and multiplying the seating capacity of domestic and international flights in line with objectives of the program of serving pilgrims to streamline access to the two holy mosques and the national strategy of civil aviation to enable national airlines to participate in linking the world with the Kingdom."

Almohanna added: "The rise of our fleet will enable us to increase our expansion plans in the current year through the launch of new domestic and international destinations, and in particular, the company, over the next weeks, will receive new eight planes as part of the batch scheduled for delivery in 2023 in a total of 19 aircraft, within an order of purchasing 120 aircraft from Airbus in a total amount exceeding 32 billion riyals. Hence, the company proceeds to bolster its position as the largest low-cost carrier in the Middle East and one of the top 5 airlines in the world." He indicated that flynas is getting ready to launch its latest operations base in Madinah Airport before the end of 2023, making it the only carrier with four operations bases across the Kingdom.

flynas increased the number of its A320neo aircraft, which are the most advanced, environmentally friendly, and most fuel-efficient among single-aisle aircraft worldwide, to 39 aircraft, representing about 70% of its fleet, reinforcing flynas' commitment to sustainability and environmental protection.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.

