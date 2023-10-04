Global Plant-Based Oils Market Analysis Report 2023-2032: Health Benefits And Sustainability Fuel Market Surge

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The plant-based oils market size is expected to reach USD 90.34 Billion by 2032

The rising demand for organic food products and technological advancements in processing techniques support the market.

They've surged in popularity owing to their health advantages and eco-friendliness when compared to animal-based fats and oils. Common plant-based oils include olive, coconut, sunflower, canola, and soybean oils. Others like palm oil, grapeseed oil, safflower oil, and flaxseed oil are also prevalent.

These oils serve various purposes across industries, including food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and industrial sectors. In cooking, frying, and baking, they play pivotal roles, also featuring as ingredients in products like salad dressings, mayonnaise, and margarine. Furthermore, they're indispensable in industrial applications such as lubricants, biofuels, and paints, prized for their renewable and sustainable characteristics that make them compelling alternatives to petroleum-based counterparts.

For instance, the global production of sunflower seed oil is expected to increase from 19,032 thousand metric tons in 2021 to 20,583 thousand tons in 2023, as per the United States Department of Agriculture. Soybean oil production has similarly surged from 38.99 million metric tons in 2010 to 59.27 million in 2023.

In the forecast period, sunflower oil is poised to register the swiftest growth, attributed to its numerous health benefits and versatility. Rich in vitamin E, a potent antioxidant, and low in saturated fats, sunflower oil stands out as a healthier oil option.

The market is expected to witness the dominance of PET bottles in the coming years. As environmental consciousness grows and regulations advocating reduced use of petroleum-based materials gain traction, the demand for plant-based PET bottles is set to rise.

Notably, the food and beverage segment will maintain its supremacy in the plant-based oil market during the forecast period. Its extensive use in cooking, baking, and increasing demand from health-conscious consumers contribute to its leadership position.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the forecast period, emerging as a pivotal player in the global plant-based oils market in terms of both production and consumption. Major palm oil producers include Indonesia and Malaysia, with China being a significant soybean oil producer. India, the largest consumer of vegetable oil globally, predominantly favors palm oil.

Plant-Based Oils Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities



Steady Growth Of Processed Food And Foodservice Industries Increasing Production Of Biodiesel

Restraints and Challenges

High Volatility In Prices

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Plant-Based Oils Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles



Wilmar International Ltd

Olam International

Cargill Agricola S.A.

Viterra

ACH Food Companies Inc.

Viterra Inc.

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

ADM Golden Agri-Resources

Scope of the Report

Plant-Based Oils Market, Source (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)



Sunflower Oil

Palm Oil

Cottonseed Oil

Soybean Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Coconut Oil Others

Plant-Based Oils Market, Packaging (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)



PET Bottles

HDPE Cans

Tin-Plate Containers

Tetra packs

Flexible Plastic Pouches Glass Bottles

Plant-Based Oils Market, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)



Food and Beverages

Animal Feed

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Biofuel Others

Plant-Based Oils Market, Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)



Business to Business

Business to Consumers

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retail Stores Online Retail

Plant-Based Oils Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel South Africa

