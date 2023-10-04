(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DelNova's partnership will enable clinical development of its lead candidate ReViVox® for the rescue of undesirable outcomes which may arise from a botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT) treatment such as Botox®. Pace® Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, and regulatory compliance, services to the biopharmaceutical industries.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelNova announces their partnership with Pace® Life Sciences as their intended (CDMO)contract development and manufacturing organization.

This relationship supports DelNova's plan to deliver its candidate Rescue Drug, ReViVox®, to resolve unwanted side-effects which may arise following Botulinum Neurotoxin (BoNT) therapy. BoNTs include US brands such as BOTOX®, DYSPORT®, XEOMIN® AND JEUVEAU®.

Delnova Unveils Partnership With Pace® Life Sciences To Boost Capabilities

Pace® Life Sciences offers the expertise essential to complete the

IND (investigational new drug)- enabling research for the future FDA submissions including formulation, kinetics, and stability.

DelNova is actively pursuing both dilutive and non-dilutive funding including a recently submitted application to SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) program ( )

In addition, through their partnership with Pace® Life Sciences, DelNova will now have the capacity to manufacture small GMP batches of drug product for clinical studies.

Pace® Life Sciences has facilities across the US, including a specialized CDMO facility in San Diego with expertise in complex drug delivery, formulation, sterile fill-finish GMP manufacturing.

DelNova's CEO and Founder, Mary Gardner and Frank Tagliaferri, PhD, Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development at Pace® Life Sciences are delighted to have the opportunity to work together again. Both Mary and Frank bring decades of pharmaceutical development expertise to DelNova's ground breaking effort.

Currently there is no product available that can reverse unwanted paralysis induced by BoNTs. ReViVox® has the potential to be the first in class product to address this unmet medical need.

ABOUT PACE® LIFE SCIENCES ( )

Pace® Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories, and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts, and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. More at pacelifesciences.

ABOUT REVIVOX® ( )

DelNova, Inc.'s lead clinical candidate, ReViVox®, is designed for the rescue of complications caused by off-target muscle paralysis following aesthetic and medical neurotoxin therapies, specifically botulinum toxins type A (e.g., Botox®).

ReViVox® is attracting interest from medical practitioners worldwide, thereby validating the need for a product to serve this industry void.

About DelNova, Inc.

Solving Botulinum Treatment Complications

