Ethical Governance Announces Launch Of Leading With Emotional Intelligence: A Guide For Board Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The game-changing book explores the critical intersection between emotional intelligence and boardroom success.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Ethical Governance , a front-runner in promoting ethical decision-making and responsible corporate practices, is thrilled to announce the release of a ground-breaking book, Leading with Emotional Intelligence: A Guide for Board Directors . This pioneering resource is authored by the esteemed Sanela Osmic, the company's CEO & Managing Director.The comprehensive guide delves into the critical intersection of emotional intelligence (EI) and boardroom success, providing transformative insights for board directors. Through practical exercises, the book empowers readers to apply the principles of emotional intelligence in their boardroom contexts, thereby augmenting decision-making processes, improving teamwork dynamics, and fortifying relationships."Awareness of emotional intelligence is no longer optional but essential in today's boardrooms,” Sanela states.“By recognizing and regulating their emotions, board directors can make well-informed decisions in the face of uncertainty and ambiguity. In a world increasingly dominated by Artificial Intelligence and automation, the uniquely human qualities nurtured by EI are becoming invaluable."Key aspects explored in this illuminating guide include:.Importance of EI in the Boardroom: Demonstrating how EI enables directors to manage emotions, foster relationships, and make informed decisions that balance both the emotional and rational aspects of board tasks..Key Principles and Strategies: Providing a detailed framework for integrating EI into board governance through self-awareness, self-regulation, empathy, and practical strategies..Enhancing Board Dynamics: Focusing on how EI can boost open communication, collaboration, and trust within the boardroom..Stakeholder Engagement: Emphasizing how directors with refined EI can understand and cater to diverse stakeholder needs, solidifying organizational reputation.The book also introduces a new approach to corporate governance, urging boards to contemplate the sustainable and ethical ramifications of their decisions.Leading with Emotional Intelligence: A Guide for Board Directors is available for purchase on Ethical Governance's official website and on Amazon .For more information about Ethical Governance, please visit or check out Sanela's Instagram page @sanelaosmic01.About Sanela OsmicSanela Osmic GAICD is the Founder and Managing Director of Ethical Governance, boasting almost two decades of rich experience in governance. With an impressive educational background, including a double degree in Economics and International Trade, a Master of International Business from La Trobe University, and certifications from the Australian Institute of Company Directors, she is renowned for her expertise in navigating complex governance challenges. Her academic excellence was recognised with a Dean's Commendation Award.Sanela is very passionate about diversity, inclusion, equity and social justice, and loves working with organizations that have a strong sense of purpose and a commitment to making a positive impact on their communities.About Ethical GovernanceEstablished as a beacon for ethical business practices, Ethical Governance champions the cause of integrity and principled decision-making. The firm offers comprehensive solutions to organizations, helping them embed a culture rooted in ethics, which is paramount for sustainable success. With a team of seasoned professionals, the company stands as a testament to the importance of ethical conduct in today's corporate landscape.

Sanela Osmic

Ethical Governance

+ +61 493 688 605

