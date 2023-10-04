Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Announces Government Action To Change Tariff Base Regulation

GAP is currently evaluating the potential impact that the changes to the tariff base regulation may have on its business, results of operation, and financial condition.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.